STURGIS — Amid the craziness that has consumed Main Street in Sturgis for this year’s 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally there exists a make-shift turtle sanctuary.
Well, actually it’s one of those flimsy plastic kiddie pools filled with a little water, a few rocks and some branches with vibrant green leaves. Its inhabitant is Krush – a pint-sized turtle who wandered into the yard adjacent Paws on Main earlier this week.
Tiffany Smith, who runs Paws on Main, a dog grooming business, said the poor turtle had a broken shell and she worried he might die if he didn’t get treatment.
So, Smith posted the saga on her Paws on Main Facebook page.
“We never have a dull moment around here! Meet ‘Krush,’” she wrote. “Guess word got out we are suckers for any animal.”
Smith shares the Paws on Main building at 1547 Main St. with Angie Olson and her business Elite Transportation. Olson found the critter and noticed its awful injury.
“I’m not sure if it got run over by lawnmower or what,” Olson said.
Fortunately, Olson’s daughter, Kanon Olson, is a fourth-year veterinary science student at Iowa State University. During the summer, she works with Dr. Warren Whalen at the Animal Care Center of Spearfish.
“She suggested we get ahold of Dr. Whalen and get some advice,” Smith said.
They took the injured turtle to Dr. Whalen who gave him the once-over then called an exotic animal doctor friend for advice.
“That evening he put him under anesthesia. He was able to pull the shell up and put what shouldn’t have been outside the shell back inside. He then covered the injured shell with auto body fiberglass and epoxy, and gave him a round of antibiotics,” Smith said.
The backyard at Paws on Main, which was meant for dogs, has now become a turtle rehab center. On Thursday, Krush was scooting around the habitat (aka kiddie pool) looking none the worse for wear.
“I don’t know how a turtle got into downtown Sturgis during the Rally, but she found the right place to go,” Smith said.
They will keep the turtle for about 10 days and then release him (or her, the verdict is still out) in a pond near Olson’s parents north of Sturgis.
Smith scoured the neighbor on west Main Street this week in hopes of gaining some clues as to how the turtle may have ended up near Paws on Main.
“I talked to neighbors, and no one was missing a turtle. There’s a place two doors down that has a koi pond, but we still don’t know where he came from,” Smith said. “Regardless, he definitely hit the lottery when he ended up here.”
