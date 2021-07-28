Tuesday temps break 100º, set records

SPEARFISH — It was a hot one Tuesday with temperatures well over 100ºF degrees in some areas.
According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, a station near Buffalo recorded the top temp at 111º. Newell was a tick behind at 110º.
Temperatures of 108 were registered near Nisland, which is hosting the Butte-Lawrence County Fair, and Belle Fourche. Stations near Sturgis and also Piedmont registered 107º. Spearfish registered 101º.
At the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, the previous daily record of 101º, set in 1931 was broke with a new high of 106º.
The Rapid City Airport also broke its daily record of 104º set back in 1987 with a high of 107º.
The weather service is forecasting today to be hot as well with highs in the upper 90s to around 107º.
And then it will begin to cool. A cold front will slowly move through the region today, bringing breezy northeasterly winds this afternoon, and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs Thursday through the weekend will be generally in and around the 80s. Thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday, but chances decrease this weekend.
