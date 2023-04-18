bhp news.jpg

RAPID CITY — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a firearm from making its way onboard an airplane at Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) Thursday.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. TSA officials immediately alerted Rapid City Police, who responded to the checkpoint. The firearm was loaded.

