SPEARFISH — Trustees from across the state gathered at the Meier Della Vecchia’s Oak Hill Ranch Thursday, to celebrate the dedication of nearly 1,000 acres of private land that will forever be left undeveloped, nestled in the heart of Spearfish.
In the 1930s Joseph Meier brought the Passion Play to Spearfish, which contributed greatly to the growth and prosperity of the small Black Hills town. Now, nearly 100 years later, Meier’s daughter, Johanna Meier Della Vecchia is pumping the brakes on that growth by committing her family’s land to the South Dakota Ag Land Trust (SDALT) preserving the Oak Hills Ranch property near the Thoen Stone monument, ensuring it will remain untouched and undeveloped forever.
“I think people in our area get spoiled because we do have so much open ground and they think it’s always gonna be there, but having lived in and around cities for so long, I know how quickly that disappears,” Meier Della Vecchia said. “Once it’s developed it’s gone, and once the cement is laid you can’t ever get it back, so I want to be sure that there is an area of beauty and ranch activity and wildlife activity that will endure for coming generations.”
Meier Della Vecchia gifted the land to the newly formed SDALT under a conservation land easement, which will restrict the land’s usage to natural agricultural development.
“Any of us in the farming and ranching business know that the way to keep healthy, working lands is not only to protect it from the encroachment of urbanization and para-urbanization … the idea is to have AG lands continue to be AG lands, to continue to be productive but be preserved in their current form,” said Karl Jensen, treasurer for the SDALT, from Whitewood.
Since it’s official formation in 2019, the South Dakota Ag Land Trust has been advocating for the preservation and protection of private land throughout the state.
“As Spearfish grows this will remain open countryside forever and that’s going to be pretty valuable, I think, in the future,” explained Jeff Smeenk, a member of the SDALT from Newell in a previous statement about the agreement. “There’s lots of other states that have ag land trusts, so it’s been around for a long time, but this is brand new for South Dakota.”
Smeenk said that the land agreement with Meier Della Vecchia is significant, not only because it marks the first such collaboration for the organization, but it’s unique for any such agreement.
“The Colorado Cattleman’s Land Trust that’s been around for 20 or 30 years, they’ve never had a donation like this,” Smeenk said. “Johanna is just so gracious, this is just fantastic. It’s a huge deal.”
The SDALT members said maintaining undeveloped areas near towns and populated areas is important, not only for the aesthetic of the land, but the overall ecology and climate of those areas. The Oak Hills Ranch property also acts as a watershed for both the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives and Spearfish Creek.
“Everybody to takes that main exit (Exit 12) into Spearfish will see on the horizon, this beautiful property,” said Tony Leif, executive director of the SDALT.
“Undisturbed grassland is still one of the best things you can do as far as long-term carbon capture,” Jensen added. “It’s not only good for people to look at, it’s good for the people who live downstream.”
The path leading up to and around the Thoen Stone monument will remain open to the public, but the fenced off Oak Hills Ranch, which was purchased by Meier Della Vecchia and her husband Guido Dell Vecchia in 1996, will stay closed to any public access.
The land will continue to be managed by Mark and Terri Weber, who also own property in the area. Along with cattle grazing, the Webers also run horses on the ranch.
National Forest land, Booth Society property, and other private and city-owned land border Meier Della Vecchia’s property.
A community rec path had been proposed for the area, but was scrapped after the public and private landowners concerned could not come to an agreement with the city. The new land agreement will effectively remove Meier Della Vecchia’s land from any future similar projects.
“That will not take place on this property,” Meier Della Vecchia said in a previous statement about the agreement. “What the city and other entities decided to do with adjoining property is their right, but it will not affect this property at all, this will remain in perpetuity as it is.”
For more information about the SDALT, visit www.sdaglandtrust.org.
