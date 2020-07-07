Trump should listen to Thune’s campaign advice

John Thune, campaign manager.
The South Dakota senator recently offered free advice to President Donald Trump. If Trump was as wily as Thune, who has repeatedly claimed landslide wins here while steadily climbing the leadership ladder in the Senate, he would take it.
Thune told reporters in Washington last week that Trump needs to reach out to independent voters if he hopes to compete with former Vice President Joe Biden. His analysis came in the wake of several polls showing Biden, who served with Thune in the Senate from 2005-09, leading Trump by a large margin.
A New York Times poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead, and with an 18-point margin among independents, who went for Trump by 6 points in 2016.
“Right now, obviously, Trump has a problem with the middle of the electorate, with independents, and they’re the people who are undecided in national elections,” Thune said. “I think he can win those back, but it’ll probably require not only a message that deals with substance and policy but, I think, a message that conveys, perhaps, a different tone. It’s a message that there needs to be a — certainly a change in probably strategy as far as the White House’s messaging is concerned.”
He said Trump still has time to recover, and if he did so, it would help Republican running for the Senate.
Thune said Trump is, “in a bit of a low point right now, but as we all know in politics, in a short amount of time things can change.
Thune proved that in his first race for office. He sought the GOP nomination for the state’s lone House seat in 1996 as Rep. Tim Johnson challenged Sen. Larry Pressler.
Thune started out well behind Lt. Gov. Carole Hillard of Rapid City in a primary battle but overtook her to claim the nomination. He won the House seat and was re-elected in 1998 and 2000.
In 2002 he suffered the only loss of his career when he tried to unseat Johnson, who was seeking his second term in the Senate. But in a razor-close race that some Republicans still claim had suspicious late votes arrive to save Johnson, Thune was sidelined.
It was a bitterly contested campaign, but when Thune arrived in the Senate in 2005, he worked well with Johnson, and I witnessed his kindness toward the Democrat senator after a life-threatening brain bleed. They were political rivals, but they could be decent to each other.
Thune returned to the political battlefield in 2004, defeating Senate Democratic leader Tom Daschle in the most expensive and high-profile race in state history. The South Dakota Democratic Party has never fully recovered from that loss.
Thune won in large part by aggressively labeling Daschle, who had been in Congress for 26 years, as out of touch with South Dakota. It was a very tough campaign, and Thune proved he is not afraid of employing sharp elbows as he did on the basketball court in high school and college.
He thinks Trump and the media need to scrutinize Biden.
“Right now Biden is getting the benefit of not being covered at all because he’s not out there at all,” he said. “And so really right now it’s Trump vs. Trump. I don’t think that’s the choice that probably the White House wants the American people making. I think they want it to be a choice between Biden and Trump and that means they’re going to have to get more engaged.”
That 2004 race was the last close contest for Thune, who was re-elected without opposition in 2010 — a poor decision by the South Dakota Democrats that allowed Republicans to put all their money and energy into backing little-known state Rep. Kristi Noem, who defeated Rep. Stephanie Herseth.
In 2016, Thune barely had to muss his hair or take time away from running and playing basketball to crush the underfunded, unknown Jay Williams.
Thune won’t face South Dakota voters until 2022. If he seeks and wins a fourth term, he will snap the infamous “Curse of Karl” since no senator since Karl Mundt has won a fourth term.
George McGovern tried and failed in 1980, Larry Pressler lost to Johnson in 1996 and Daschle fell to Thune in 2004. Johnson, his health greatly diminished, retired in 2014 rather than take on Mike Rounds.
Thune is the state’s senior senator, the leader of the South Dakota Republican Party and the Senate majority whip. If Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is in a very competitive race in Kentucky, loses this fall, Thune will become the leader of Senate Republicans.
He would much prefer being a majority leader and working with a Republican president. For that to happen, Trump would be wise to heed Thune’s advice.
South Dakota native Tom Lawrence, a former Pioneer executive editor, has written about the state, its politics and people since 1978. Read his blog Prairie Perspective at http://sdprairie.blogspot.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @TLCF26.
