Trump, Rounds, Johnson carry SD

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won in South Dakota on Tuesday. But with Republicans long dominating the state's elections, the most interesting questions to be resolved may be separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana. Election officials received a historical number of absentee ballots, raising the possibility that tallying the results could take longer than usual.
