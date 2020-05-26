Truck crash on Highway 79 closes road for hours

LUDLOW — Early Friday morning, a semi-truck driver carrying hazardous chemicals lost control and overturned on a stretch of Highway 79 just north of the Ludlow Road.
The truck was overturned on the road blocking both lanes for hours as HAZMAT teams from Rapid City-Pennington County and Billings, Mont., worked to clean the wreck up.
The Billings team offloaded containers of the chemical and transported out, taking a long time to finish the project, keeping the road closed. Area emergency and fire crews from Harding County including Reva and Ludlow were on hand to assist with any problems and to help keep travelers from running road block signs, etc. The chemicals were both labeled hazardous and flammable, so fire trucks were needed on site.
Harding County Sheriff Wyatt Sabo was at the scene and urged travelers to find an alternate route. Highway 79 was closed all day Friday and into most of the daytime morning hours Saturday morning to finish cleaning up the crash scene. The driver had minor injuries, but will recover without any problems.
There have been numerous wrecks in that same area over the last few months.
