Trout refuge cooling pockets proving to be successful

CUSTER STATE PARK — A novel device that cools pockets of a stream by at least 5 degrees for trout refuge has been a great success.
Jeremy Kientz, fisheries biologist with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks provide an update on trout refuge facilities that are being placed around French Creek, in order to cool the waters during high temperature seasons. He explained that as cold-water fish, rainbow trout mortalities can occur when the streams reach up to 80 degrees for extended periods of time.
“We’re not often seeing fish kills, but it is a concerning trend over the years as you see those peak temperatures start to rise,” he said. “As fisheries managers taking a proactive approach, looking down the road it would be nice to have some tools in the toolbox where we can address an issue like this.”
That proactive approach is what led Kientz to work with engineers from N.D. State University, to create small pockets of cooling boxes for the fish. The method is brand new, and eliminates the need for other more costly, time consuming efforts such as planting foliage around the stream to provide shade. Currently he said NDSU is seeking a patent on the trout refuge method, and other states are starting to consider it.
“If you look at ways to mitigate a warming stream, there are relatively few options,” he said. “One of those is overhead cover shading, so you can use trees. If you don’t have trees existing, it takes a long time to build that up. Unless you are covering a large portion of the stream corridor, it might just be a negligible effect with spring temperatures. If you have an upstream dam that has a cold water release valve on it, you can release the bottom of that lake that is already cold and flush it downstream. Beyond that, there are relatively few options.”
Kientz’s method creates small pockets of cold water, where the fish can migrate when the temperatures are high.
“Essentially the prototype that we’re using is a water tank and the water is getting pumped out of that water tank into a chilling unit. Then it goes through the chilling unit down to a box in the stream,” Kientz said previously. “The fish can swim in and out of the box in the stream where the cooler water is. We’re not actually cooling the stream itself, but small pockets contained within these boxes that are supposed to act as a refuge. So, when the water temps get high fish will sense where colder water is and move to it.”
As Kientz has been working with engineers from NDSU to hone the model for more efficiency, one of the methods they have considered is using compressed CO2 as a refrigerant in a closed system to cool the waters even more — by 20 degrees or more.
