Trinity UMC welcomes new pastor

LEAD — The newest pastor in Lead wants the community to know that all are welcome through the doors of his church.
Pastor Jason Christensen, of Trinity United Methodist Church, said his most important job is to make sure the people of his church, and the people of Lead know the love of Jesus Christ.
“I want the community of Lead-Deadwood to understand that Trinity United Methodist Church is a church for everybody,” he said. “These church doors belong to Jesus Christ. We’re open and available to everybody. If you come to Trinity United Methodist Church, we’re gonna love on ya in so many different ways, we’ll find one that will stick. I tell the people here, and I hope they understand throughout my time here, that it’s about being a disciple of Jesus Christ. The world, the country, everything is in such upheaval right now. Trinity needs to be that beacon in the community that says ‘if you’re hurting, if you’re struggling, no matter what it is, you’re welcome here.’”
Originally from Spearfish, where he graduated with the Class of 1992, Christensen moved to Lead from White River, S.D. There he was the lead pastor for the Todd-Melette County Parish, which consisted of a small church in White River, and an even smaller church on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission. He has been an officially licensed and credentialed minister since 2018, and he expects to be ordained within the next few years.
For Christensen, the road to ministry has held many twists and turns. With a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Northern State University, Christensen has worked in insurance, banking, and even for the Wyoming coal mines and other warehouses. But it was in Meridian, Idaho, where his pastor saw him struggling and suggested that he follow God’s call.
“I had a business background, a marketing degree and years of marketing, with no theology training,” he said, adding that his pastor had been working in ministry for 35 years. “He took me under his wing, and for three years I worked for him in the adult discipleship ministry.”
From the adult discipleship ministry in Idaho, Christensen said he moved to Rapid City, where he took a very similar job. It was in Rapid City where he was encouraged to become licensed, credentialed, and pursue ordination.
Today, Christensen said he holds a master’s degree from the Sioux Falls Seminary.
While Christensen officially started his job with Trinity United Methodist Church July 1, he said the transition has been challenging. Due to some problems with moving, he did not arrive in town until July 6. The trucks with all of his household items did not arrive until July 15. Additionally, during that time Christensen said there were several deaths in the parish, and his first services were for funerals.
“I hadn’t even preached a sermon here and I did one of their biggest funerals,” he said. “Then a week later I did three inurnments in the cemetery in Boulder Canyon. It’s kind of a tough start for new pastor.”
But his starting place was an opportunity to show the people of Lead how much he cares.
“Churches don’t care how much the pastor knows and from what seminary, until they know how much they care,” Christensen said. “That’s what I want Trinity to understand, and that’s what I want the people of Lead to understand. I care about the people first and foremost. Then we can talk about what I know from the book side of things.”
Christensen has been married to his childhood sweetheart for 26 years. Together the couple have a 21-year old son, who is a senior at Northern State University and studying forensic science. The couple’s youngest son is a senior at Lead-Deadwood High School.
Christensen said during the pandemic, he and his youngest son began taking online guitar lessons together, and that has helped cultivate a love for music and brought the two closer together. Additionally, Christensen said his family enjoys spending time outdoors, which made the move to Lead even more attractive.
