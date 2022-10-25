DEADWOOD — A trial date has been set for a Spearfish man accused of shooting and killing his wife.
The murder trial for Dreau Lester Rogers, 34, has been set for March 13-24.
Rogers faces numerous charges from the Feb. 22 incident in which his wife Destiny Rogers was shot and killed. Those charges include first-degree murder; however, the state has declined to pursue the death penalty for the man.
“The grounds and reasons for the State’s election are that evidence of the existence of aggravating circumstance(s) set forth in SDCL 23A-27A-1 cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald wrote in his March 16 court filing.
That section of state law involves mitigating and aggravating circumstances considered by judge or jury. Fitzgerald said the state still intends to pursue the first-degree murder charge which, if convicted he is convicted, carries a mandatory minimum sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
While the trial date has been set, it still can change following motion and status hearings, and can even be canceled at the last minute should Rogers announce he would change his plea.
According to court documents, Spearfish police responded to a 911 call at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 22, requesting an ambulance to 713 St. Joe St., but no further details were relayed. The caller was later identified as Rogers.
Spearfish police Cpl. Aaron Jurgensen and officer Hunter Bradley responded. Upon their arrival to the house, which police records showed was the residence of both Dreau and his wife Destiny Rogers, they learned there was a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered Destiny on the living room floor. Bradley began life-saving measures. She was later transported to Spearfish Monument Health, where she was pronounced dead.
While discussing the incident with police, Dreau accused another man of shooting Destiny. While that other man was named in court documents, the Pioneer is not publishing his name at this time. Dreau said that he and that man had gotten into an argument in the Rogers’ house, and the other man fired a single shot at him from a pistol while Destiny was standing behind Dreau. He alleged the other man fled the home.
A single .45 caliber bullet casing was in the living room where Destiny was located.
According to the court reports, Spearfish police Detective Sgt. Shawn Fox and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Lt. Tom Derby met with and interviewed the other man. They learned that he had an alibi corroborated by text messages and time-stamped photos apparently proving that he had been elsewhere during the time of the shooting. Court documents state that search warrants were obtained from both the other man’s residence as well as the Rogers’ home. “No items to substantiate a homicide were found” at the other man’s residence; however, at the Rogers’ residence, a .45 caliber gun was allegedly found hidden in the backyard, and .45 caliber ammunition “that matched the caliber and look of the shell casing left behind” was located in the kitchen area. Sgt. Steve Hofmann wrote in court documents that Dreau allegedly admitted that his DNA would be on the firearm; however, he alleged the other man owned the gun and maintained that the other man was the one who fired the shot.
During the search of the Rogers’ residence, police allegedly located approximately 15 individual bags of methamphetamine, one bag of heroin, and two bags suspected to contain fentanyl pills.
Dreau was arrested that afternoon.
He was charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by up to death. Although state law allows this maximum penalty, Rogers, if convicted will be spared death and sentenced to a minimum sentence of life in prison. Alternately, he was charged with second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by life in prison; additionally he was charged with possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon, a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison; possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, also a Class 6 felony; two counts of committing a felony while carrying a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison; two counts possession of a controlled drug or substance — Schedule I or II, specifically methamphetamine and heroin, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison; possession of a controlled drug or substance with the intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance — Schedule I or II, specifically methamphetamine, also a Class 5 felony.
He is represented by Robert Rohl of Rapid City.
“We look forward to having the opportunity to present our side of the story,” Rohl said Monday. “We very much contest the charges. … Absolutely this case is going to get tried.”
