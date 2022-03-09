Tri-State Museum visitation skyrocketed in 2021, busting previous record by 10,000+ people

BELLE FOURCHE –– Although COVID-19 created shockwaves which rippled through every sector of life across the globe, visitation to Belle Fourche’s Tri-State Museum & Visitor Center exploded in 2021, hitting a new record, positing that pandemic conditions created the perfect storm for the spike in the facility’s attendance.
In 2021, approximately 29,385 people visited the monument and museum, broke the previous all-time annual visitor record by more than 10,000 people.
Prior to the pandemic, the center’s highest annual visitation was 19,254 people in 2019. In 2020, the height of the pandemic, that number dropped to 8,477.
“This is 10,000 people higher than the highest figure we’ve had before, indicating that we are, hopefully, bouncing back quickly from 2020,” said Kristi Thielen, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center director, told the city council during its Feb. 7 meeting.
The Pioneer reached out to her Tuesday and Thielen shared more details related to the complex’s visitation. Since she began her position as the director in November 2014, data highlights an uptrend in visitation to the complex.
In 2013, 11,140 people visited the center. Data related to visitation for 2014 was unavailable. Over 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, the numbers gradually rose to 13, 931, 14,806, 16,691, and 17,339, respectively.
Thielen said that a “cultural art” or “tourist” entity such as the complex, has two audiences – tourists, who most often visit in the summer months, and people from the regional area, who come for the programs and new exhibits.
Since her hiring, Thielen has broadened the range of the center’s offerings, in addition to casting a wider promotional net, which could explain the gradual increase in visitation prior to the pandemic.
I have expanded the former by advertising more widely, by explaining that we have not one, but three things to visit for – the museum, the Center of the Nation monument, and the Johnny Spaulding Cabin,” she said. “… and by cultivating bus tours. There were no bus tours here before I did so. We now have at least 20 bus tours a summer.”
As for the exhibits that draw visitors, Thielen said she has amended their offerings to attract more visitors, as well, in the form of additional programs and varying exhibits.
“There were no temporary or mini exhibits before I came, and only a few First Saturday Brunches each year,” she said, explaining that the center now hosts First Saturday Brunches and Family Fun Days monthly. “We do about three museum theatre productions a year. I encourage special events and use of the facility by other entities when I can. I have also joined as many boards and organizations as I have time for, to build bridges with other entities and the events they plan.”
Over the last seven-plus years, visitors to the complex have often roamed from across the country.
“Tourists to the area truly are from all around the country,” Thielen said. “Those furthest removed from ‘the old west’ are the ones most keen to visit - New Englanders, the southeast, and the south.”
Visitorship is not limited to the United States, either, as international tourists are not uncommon, Thielen said.
“Internationally, we see more people from the UK, Asia, and western Europe and Scandinavia,” she said. “We see fewer people from southern Europe – Italians are truly scarce here. And we are seeing increased visitation from eastern Europe.”
“How the tragedy in Ukraine will impact visitation from eastern Europe is something I will be watching,” Thielen added.
As travel is primarily granted to those with disposable income, Thielen said visitors to the area are “solidly middle-class folk.”
“This is truer, the greater the distance they’ve traveled to get here,” she said. “The middle class is thin in Belle Fourche, as it is increasingly a blue-collar, working-class community. There are some people from that segment of the community that come here, but not as many.”
Regional Black Hills visitor numbers have grown over the last few years, as the data represents more people from Spearfish, Deadwood, and Rapid City.
Although an increase in visitation had been witnessed over the last nine years, the center had not seen an increase as stark as observed in 2021, which doubled the statistics seen over the past handful of years. Thielen attributed that increase to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People were anxious to get out of the house, out of town, and anywhere else” she told the Pioneer Tuesday via email, adding that people often shared their motivation to visit the complex in 2021. “I also think when people pass through a watershed event like this pandemic, they feel a rekindled desire to finally do the things on their bucket list.”
Thielen said she spoke with several people who told her, “I always wanted to come here but put it off for later. After this last year, I don’t want to put things off anymore.”
With that stark increase in visitation, center staff and volunteers have been forced to stretch, cross-train, grow, and apply out-of-the-box thinking, Thielen said.
“I encourage my staff to try new things, consider new ways of doing things, and say ‘Yes’ to a concept, rather than, ‘Well, I don’t know,’” she said. “I also try to empower them whenever I can and I share information with them – they get any emails I receive and think should be shared, (and) I give them a report on every council meeting and board meeting.
Considering Thielen’s efforts to bring more people to the center, combined with the ever-growing community events held on the complex grounds – Pumpkinfest, Kite Festival and Duck Races, Sweet Corn Festival, and Hometown Thursdays – the facility has a great deal of variety of offerings, she said.
And that includes more than what tourists can take in at the center.
“The Collections Archivist, Jada Udager, has upgraded our digital filing system and has accessioned things that were never properly accessioned – if at all,” Thielen said. “The Store Manager, Kim Reausaw, at my urging, did a complete refresh of merchandise, with an eye toward making it a ‘younger’ store. The Assistant Director, Jean Maher, has learned new technical skills and does the most brainstorming about exhibit topics.”
As for Thielen, her efforts at the complex, those geared at out-of-town tourists and the members of the greater regional community, are personally and professionally fulfilling.
“I have the best job in Belle Fourche!” she said.
