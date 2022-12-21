BELLE FOURCHE — The Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center, in Belle Fourche, received 12 handmade village sets from Charlotte Dougherty, which the museum now has displayed among its annual gingerbread village.

“Five years ago, Johanna Meier, of Spearfish, gifted the museum with her gingerbread village, which included a number of ceramic houses and buildings,” said Kristi Thielen, Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center director. “With the help of board members and volunteers, Mary Wednt and Charlotte Dougherty, we’ve put the village up for the holiday season each year since its arrival.”

