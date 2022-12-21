BELLE FOURCHE — The Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center, in Belle Fourche, received 12 handmade village sets from Charlotte Dougherty, which the museum now has displayed among its annual gingerbread village.
“Five years ago, Johanna Meier, of Spearfish, gifted the museum with her gingerbread village, which included a number of ceramic houses and buildings,” said Kristi Thielen, Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center director. “With the help of board members and volunteers, Mary Wednt and Charlotte Dougherty, we’ve put the village up for the holiday season each year since its arrival.”
After the village was set up in December 2021, Dougherty decided she wanted to try creating some villages.
“I was really inspired by the beautiful pieces Johanna Meier had given us, and I wanted to enhance it any way I could,” said Dougherty.
Earlier this month, she donated 12 village sets, 11 of which were created entirely by her.
“Nothing was really expensive,” said Dougherty. “I could have bought everything, but I enjoyed coming up with homemade solution. I got more confident as I worked.”
She found many of the details she included in the villages at flee-markets, antique stores, and second hand stores. Dougherty was elated when she was gifted a large styrofoam piece from Budget Appliances in Belle Fourche, which she used as the foundation for all of her village sets.
“The sets include both people and wildlife and feature ponds, a waterfall, skiers, ice skaters and carolers,” said Thielen. “There are interesting touches everywhere, such as a man sitting on a park bench feeding birds and a car driving down a street with a freshly cut tree on its roof. The centerpiece of her work is a village center with a train station and a battery-powered train that goes around a track.”
This definitely won’t be the end of Dougherty’s crafting.
“I’d like to do more, and I think my project for next year will be a ski slope,” said Dougherty.
The villages will remain set up through the holiday season.
