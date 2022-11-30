Tri-State Museum planning expansion

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved up to $168,080 to Upper Deck Architects of Rapid City for the surveying and design of a 3,500 square foot expansion on the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center.
“This is an addition that was planned long before I got here eight years ago,” said Kristi Thielen, the director of the museum. “We were really pleased when Councilperson Larry Shmaltz, the engineering department, and the city administrator got this thing kick started again.”
Thielen expressed that the expansion was needed eight years ago, and it is needed even more now.
“We do so much more here now — mini exhibits, temporary exhibits, festivals, events, classes, family fun days, Saturday brunches —and in order to accommodate some of those, we have had to move things around in the museum. Museums aren’t meant to move,” said Thielen. “We have to have that additional space so that we can host those events and not have to be crowded, too.”
While the master plan is yet to be drawn up, Thielen has big ideas for what the expansion would include.
“It’s a room that, if it’s built to our specifications, will be a large area, which could be used for exhibits and have tables that can be set up for brunches and autumn tea,” said Thielen. “On one side of the larger room, we would have a small built up area that will serve as a stage for museum plays and brunch presenters. I’d also like to have a drop down screen, because so many of our presenters have PowerPoints.”
“There will also be a small classroom, where we will have shelves for all of our wonderful collections of children’s books and a computer station, where people can do research genealogy and stuff like that,” she said.
“There will be restrooms, and a small kitchen catering area, and the reason for that (the kitchen) is, not only would we use it to provide the prep area for brunches, but this is an addition that we would like to market for rentals,” added Thielen. “So this would be one more place where the community can hold events, and then that provides a revenue stream for us, too.”
The expansion would be added on the southern side of the building, stretching into the current parking lot, which will then need to be revised. This project has yet to get a price estimate, but it will be covered by the city’s CIP funds and money that has been set aside by the Tri-State Museum Foundation.
Until the master plan is finished, a start date for the expansion will not be established.
“If we could break ground late 2023, we’d be delighted; but with all things, particularly right now, building materials and getting things is difficult,” said Thielen
She is unsure about how the expansion will affect their hours and accessibility.
“Certainly we will do everything we can (to stay open),” said Thielen. “We have to be open, we have too many people counting on us and too much going on.”
Belle Fourche Police Department looking at a facility expansion
Upper Deck Architects was also contracted to do an evaluation of the existing Belle Fourche Police Department building on 8th Avenue. Evaluating the building’s interior and exterior is anticipated to cost $28,000, funded from CIP funds.
