Tri-State Museum planning expansion

The city of Belle Fourche approved designing a 3,500 square foot expansion of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved up to $168,080 to Upper Deck Architects of Rapid City for the surveying and design of a 3,500 square foot expansion on the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center.

“This is an addition that was planned long before I got here eight years ago,” said Kristi Thielen, the director of the museum. “We were really pleased when Councilperson Larry Shmaltz, the engineering department, and the city administrator got this thing kick started again.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.