Tri-City Rubble Site adds surcharge fee

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission May 16 granted permission to allow Adams Salvage Recycling and Recovery, the operator of the Tri-City Rubble Site, to add a temporary fuel surcharge fee of $5 per vehicle to residential loads and $7 per vehicle to commercial loads to the fee schedule for the Tri-City Rubble Site.
The fuel surcharge does not apply during free weekends, free spring clean-up weeks, city vehicles, loads of brush, metal, or compost to residential customers.
If the price of fuel drops below $4 per gallon for 30 consecutive days, the fuel surcharge will be removed from the fee schedule.
The Tri-City Rubble Site is owned by the cities of Lead, Deadwood, and Central City. All three cities were required to approve changes to the fee structure, which is now in effect.
Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson Jr. said he and the other two cities met with Adams Salvage.
“We did kick around several ideas,” Nelson said. “Ultimately, this is where we landed with maintaining some items still not having a fuel surcharge. Unfortunately, I don’t know if we got to where we both wanted to be, but I think we are in a different world right now.”
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd said after listening to the neighboring cities that are involved with the Tri-City Rubble Site, it was decided to move forward to present to the commission for consideration.
“I think it’s important to note that we did negotiate a point where the surcharge would come off, and that’s at $4 a gallon,” Todd said. “So hopefully we attain that in the very near future.”
Todd added that when the contract for the Tri-City Rubble Site comes up for renewal in the fall, everything would be back to square one in regard to negotiations.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said that is a separate issue that commissioners do need to keep in mind for those negotiations as they begin in the fall.
“We’ll have those discussions then, but that’s a separate issue than we’re dealing with right now,” Ruth said. “Just so we know that this is the temporary, as it says, fuel surcharge … good to make sure how we address this in the future is addressed in the contract.”
Adams Salvage proposed the surcharge last month.
The city of Lead approved the surcharge and Lead city commissioners said they would review the additional charge after 90 days.
Wendy Pitlick contributed to this report.
