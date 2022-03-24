SPEARFISH — A new resolution resetting the rental fees for certain government buildings in Spearfish will bring higher rates to some in April.
In the case of the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, that fee will increase by 329% to 757% depending on the day of the week.
“For the pavilion, currently we charge $350 for rental, some of our local competition is $6,500 a night for private events, $4,500 a night for private events, some are up to $8,000 for private events, and we’re charging $350,” explained Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes during Monday’s city council meeting.
For years the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion has been a popular and inexpensive venue for wedding receptions and large family gatherings, as well as community-wide events presented by local non-profit agencies, hosting 42 private parties, and nine public events in 2021. According to the rental agreement on the city’s website, renters are required to restore the facility and surrounding area to original condition at the conclusion of their event. If alcohol is present, the agreement states that the facility must be professionally cleaned.
Ehnes told city officials Monday that often times parks and rec staff would need to spend hours maintaining the building, and cleaning up messes left behind by renters who did not abide by the rule.
“So our staff comes in to check, finds out that it hasn’t been cleaned up and they spend several hours usually every Saturday and Sunday morning, cleaning up,” he said.
Those hours added up to equal more than $28,000 more in man-hours than the pavilion’s rental fees brought in last year ($17,850).
“(That’s) $28,000 in taxpayer dollars,” Ehnes said.
To address the discrepancies, Ehnes brought forth a plan to rehash the rental fees for the pavilion as well as the Snapper’s Club, which hosted 57 private parties, and two public events, and has also been operating at a loss.
In 2021 the Snapper’s Club brought in $8,850, but cost the city $15,723 more to manage.
The resolution, approved by council on Monday, will set new fees for the pavilion at $1,500 per day Sunday through Thursday for private events; $500 per day Sunday through Thursday for public events. There will be a two-day minimum requirement for renters who wish to use the venue on Friday or Saturday. Private event renters will need to pay a $500 nonrefundable deposit, while public event renters will need to pay a $200 nonrefundable deposit. However, both deposit fees would be applied to the overall rental cost.
Currently $150, the Snapper’s Club rental fee will increase to $425, with a $100 nonrefundable deposit that will apply to the overall charge.
Additionally, standard cemetery nameplate fees at Rose Garden will increase from $225 to $295, with a $125 fee for custom designs.
While most fees in the resolution showed marked increases, security deposits for events at the Log Cabin and Indian Springs areas will be dropped to $25 each.
Ehnes reminded the council that the city does offer a sponsorship program to non-profits and government entities to waive the rental fees.
“They can fill out that application and come to the council requesting a reduced rate or no charge as well,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the changes, which will take effect April 15.
