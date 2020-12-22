Treats at the ‘Club’

LEAD — Children at the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood received another special surprise on Friday, as Santa brought gifts for every child. The gifts were part of an Angel Tree that has been set up at Deadwood’s Tin Lizzie, specifically for the Club. Additionally, Rebecca Bowker, director of the Lead-Deadwood Boys & Girls Club and Club employee Matt Becker put together stockings of treats to go with the toys.
