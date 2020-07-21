SPEARFISH — The D.C Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives has partnered with the McNenny State Fish Hatchery and the Idaho Game, Fish, and Parks department in a study to determine if creating a monosex fish population can eliminate unwanted species from streams and waterways.
“The whole purpose of the project is to potentially eradicate brown trout where (fish managers in Idaho) don’t want them,” said Jill Voorhees, a biologist with the McNenny Fish Hatchery.
Wednesday, D.C. Booth received a shipment of 1,000 brown trout, which had been hatched at McNenny, and fed low-doses of a naturally occurring female hormone called estradiol. Voorhees said a control group of about one third of the fish had not been treated with the hormone in order to track its effectiveness on the exposed group.
“They have to kind of figure out the concentration and how long you have to feed them (the hormone) at initial feeding. It’s different for every species,” she said.
The hormone has no effect on the female fish, but will cause the males in the group to produce eggs; when fertilized, 25% of those eggs will spawn males with two Y chromosomes (YY males).
Naturally occurring males posses an X and a Y chromosome. The theory behind the YY project is that the treated fish will produce a generation of YY males, and over time, the entire population will be comprised of YY males, eliminating the females, and the species will die out in a given area.
“It’s years down the road that the population would then crash,” Voorhees explained.
The technique has already proven successful in brook trout, and is being tested now on other species, including brown trout and the common carp, which Voorhees said is a problem in South Dakota.
“(Carp) are native to Asia, and they were introduced by the federal government many, many years ago because they’re good at reproducing,” Voorhees said. “In Asia they’re a delicacy, they love to eat them, … most Americans think of common carp as trash species.”
Voorhees said the feminized fish currently being housed at D.C. Booth have been fed two different doses of estradiol, and will continue to be monitored for two years until they reach maturity to see which dose maintained the desired results throughout their lifecycle.
“We’ll have them on site, probably for a couple years just to see how well the process works and if they maintained that impregnaty,” said Carlos Martinez, hatchery superintendent at D.C. Booth.
Unfortunately, Voorhees said, brown trout don’t fare well in captivity, so few are expected to survive to adulthood. But those that do will be able to live out the rest of their lives mingling with the other fish at the hatchery.
“People can look at them and feed them, but they won’t be stocked for recreational fishing purposes or anything like that,” Martinez said.
