STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Sturgis have determined that the traffic signal at Lazelle and 8th streets is no longer necessary. After the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the signals will be covered and stop signs will be installed at both the north and south approaches of 8th Street.
At the request of the city, a traffic study was performed to analyze the current signal in operation at this location. The study considers vehicle counts, pedestrian counts, traffic flow patterns, crash history, and overall roadway network needs.
