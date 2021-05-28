Track team has run-in with deer

DEADWOOD — The combined McCook Central/Montrose track and field team received a startling welcome to the Black Hills Thursday afternoon when a deer collided with their vehicle.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 3 p.m. their 2018 Ford passenger van was 3 miles east of Deadwood on Highway 14A when a deer jumped out in front of the vehicle. The deer jumped in an attempt to avoid the vehicle but was struck. The collision did not cause any injuries to the driver nor seven athletes and one adult, but the van needed to be towed from the scene.
“They were lucky on that part,” said Lonny Johnson, superintendent of the Montrose School District and the high school principal.
He said the kids are in good spirits and hope to fare well at the state Class A track and field meet held today and Saturday in Spearfish.
