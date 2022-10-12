LEAD — Dust emanating from the Open Cut does not post a significant short or long term health risk to residents and visitors in Lead, according to a full toxicology report that was recently completed.

In response to health concerns about dust that has blown up from excavated rock that is dumped into the Open Cut, Fermilab officials hired toxicologist Dr. Gary Krieger to conduct the toxicology report that examined the size of the dust particulates and other environmental factors. Krieger’s report is a follow up to presentations he made at public meetings in April and July, to assure the public about the safety of Fermilab’s operation.

