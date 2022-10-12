Greg Robley, of Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture, works in March to clean up the muck that settled in Manuel Brothers Park from the dust emanating from the Open Cut. A toxicologist, hired by the lab in response to health concerns of the dust blowing up from the Open Cut, determined that it does not pose a significant risk to short-term or long-term health. Pioneer file photos
Greg Robley, of Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture, works in March to clean up the muck that settled in Manuel Brothers Park from the dust emanating from the Open Cut. A toxicologist, hired by the lab in response to health concerns of the dust blowing up from the Open Cut, determined that it does not pose a significant risk to short-term or long-term health. Pioneer file photos
Dust blows up the Open Cut bank in January. Although a nuisance and messy, a toxicologist has determined that the dust does not pose a significant risk to short-term or long-term health.
LEAD — Dust emanating from the Open Cut does not post a significant short or long term health risk to residents and visitors in Lead, according to a full toxicology report that was recently completed.
In response to health concerns about dust that has blown up from excavated rock that is dumped into the Open Cut, Fermilab officials hired toxicologist Dr. Gary Krieger to conduct the toxicology report that examined the size of the dust particulates and other environmental factors. Krieger’s report is a follow up to presentations he made at public meetings in April and July, to assure the public about the safety of Fermilab’s operation.
According to Krieger, the soils excavated from the Sanford Lab to make space for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility do not present a health hazard for inhalation or direct ingestion by any age group. Additionally, Krieger wrote that there are no significant increased cancer or non-cancer health risks for children or adults who live near the Open Cut, where the dumping is occurring.
“The measured soil concentrations for potential metals of concern potentially attributable to LBNF excavation activities are well below human health risk-based screening concentrations,” Krieger wrote in his report summary. “Similarly, continuously measured levels of fine (PM2.5) or coarse (PM10) particulates are not at a concentration that would produce significant short-term health effects in nearby community members. Finally, crystalline silica concentrations in air do not pose a health risk to the community.”
The toxicology report also notes that the coarse particulate concentrations are well below health-based National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
During his study, Krieger said he also examined particulate matter in other areas of the Black Hills, including Rapid City. The concentration of dust particles emanating from the Open Cut, he said, are no different than dust particulates in other nearby areas, he said.
“Lead particulate concentrations are extremely ow and well below health protective EPA risk-based screening levels or National Ambient Air Quality Standards,” he wrote.
Krieger’s work to examine the dust in the Open Cut was part of Fermilab’s efforts to mitigate the dust risk in town. Other efforts include adding a tackifier to the rock dumped into the Open Cut, which officials say will bind the particles together so they do not blow up and across town. Fermilab also uses water cannons to spray on the rock as it is being dumped.
Currently, Fermilab officials say they are contracting with Timberline Helicopters Inc., a company that specializes in flying helicopters over wildfires to aid in firefighting efforts. On Oct. 19 Timberline Helicopters will fly a Blackhawk helicopter over the Open Cut, and spray 11,000 gallons dust binding material called DustBind Plus over the existing rock pile.
Project leaders expected the helicopter flights to last four to five hours, as the helicopter will make multiple trips to dump buckets over the dust pile. During this time, Highway 85 will be periodically closed to traffic as a safety precaution, while the helicopter crosses the road for reloading. Officials say each closure will last between two to five minutes. Additionally, the Homestake Trail will be closed during the helicopter flight.
Updates on the helicopter flight will be posted on the LBNF/DUNE For Our South Dakota neighbors webpage and will be shared on social media.
Rock has deposited in the Open Cut since 2021 as part of the excavation for the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility. About 800,000 tons of rock will be excavated from a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility to create three large caverns and drifts for the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi
National Accelerator Laboratory is the host laboratory for LBNF/DUNE. More than 1,000 scientists and engineers from over 35 countries are working on LBNF/DUNE to understand the role that elementary particles called neutrino play in the universe. More information about the project is available on the LBNF/DUNE website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.