Toxicologist: ‘Crystalline silica not an issue for folks in Lead’

LEAD — The levels of crystalline silica in the dust emanating from the Open Cut are so low that they do not pose a health concern to residents, a toxicologist from Boulder, Colo. said Wednesday.
Dr. Gary Krieger, a toxicologist and health expert who travels the world studying rock and air quality, and its health effects, presented data from the air quality monitors Fermilab had placed around town, at the rim of the Open Cut, and in Manuel Brothers Park, during a regular public meeting on Wednesday. From March 24 to April 17, data from crystalline silica results by X-ray diffraction shows silica at levels between 0 and 2, with the highest levels coming from monitors placed at the rim of the Open Cut. A standard set by the California Department of Health says level 3 represents a safe amount of silica, and Krieger said that level is about 1,000 times less than safe levels in the workplace due to adjustments that were made for age and other health factors.
“From my point of view, I can tell you with certainty that crystalline silica is not an issue for your folks in Lead,” Krieger said. “The numbers are extremely low. It’s fair to ask the question, and so I feel like the question has been thoroughly answered and this is not an issue for anybody to worry about. Everything that could be done was done from a laboratory perspective, in quite a bit of detail.”
The actual report from the analysis states that the soils from the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility excavated soils “do not present increased risk of cancer or non-cancer health effects to children or adults living on the excavated soil.”
Krieger and Fermilab’s environmental specialist, Zach Eivins, explained that the data taken from particulate matter from the dust was sent to two different laboratories for highly specialized studies to determine silica size and concentration levels.
“It was a pretty deep analysis,” Eivins said. “These numbers represent the highest concentration of these silica total suspended particulates.”
