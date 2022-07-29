Toxicologist: ‘Crystalline silica not an issue for folks in Lead’

Dr. Eric Krieger presents findings from an extensive study to determine levels of crystalline silica in dust emanating from the Open Cut. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — The levels of crystalline silica in the dust emanating from the Open Cut are so low that they do not pose a health concern to residents, a toxicologist from Boulder, Colo. said Wednesday.

Dr. Gary Krieger, a toxicologist and health expert who travels the world studying rock and air quality, and its health effects, presented data from the air quality monitors Fermilab had placed around town, at the rim of the Open Cut, and in Manuel Brothers Park, during a regular public meeting on Wednesday. From March 24 to April 17, data from crystalline silica results by X-ray diffraction shows silica at levels between 0 and 2, with the highest levels coming from monitors placed at the rim of the Open Cut. A standard set by the California Department of Health says level 3 represents a safe amount of silica, and Krieger said that level is about 1,000 times less than safe levels in the workplace due to adjustments that were made for age and other health factors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.