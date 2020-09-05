Tourism promotion = economic development

STURGIS — Tourism promoters from across the state agree that money spent on funding of tourism translates to economic development for any community.
Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kasi Haberman said their Visit Yankton organization sets the tone for someone’s introduction to the city of Yankton.
“Everything starts with a visit. If you can get people to your town, that’s your opportunity to showcase your community and hopefully get people to maybe move there,” she said.
Haberman said she understand times are tough right now in the visitor industry, but if a city is looking to rebuild the money in a gross receipts tax or BID tax fund, investing in tourism promotion budgets will help replenish those funds.
“The sole focus of a CVB or any tourism marketing organization is to drive visitation and benefit those businesses in your community that cater to that,” she said.
Teri Schmidt, executive director of Experience Sioux Falls, said a convention and visitors bureau is an integral part of economic development in any community.
“A CVB tells all about the quality of life of a community. And a community that is a great place to visit is also a great place to live,” she said.
Schmidt said they often get requests about relocating to Sioux Falls from individuals and business owners after they have been to the city on a visit.
“Every facet in the community is tied what we do because we are the ones saying, ‘this is Sioux Falls.’ When you take that away, you are taking away the very core of marketing a community,” she said.
In order to get a better idea of what marketing organizations do in other municipalities throughout the state, the Black Hills Pioneer contacted the 13 largest communities in our state including those in our readership area to ask them about their mission, funding, and community impact.
LEAD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
MISSION: To promote and enhance to opportunities for its membership and the community; to encourage the growth of existing industries and businesses while giving all proper assistance to any new firms or individuals ... to encourage and promote a positive, balanced and vibrant local economy.
FUNDING: In addition to chamber dues paid by members, the chamber receives $4,000 a month from the city of Lead. Half comes from sales tax revenues and the other half from the one-cent BBB (Bed, Booze & Board) tax. The chamber also receives $6,000 for the annual Lead fireworks.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corp. is funded three fold by memberships, interest from a $2 million revolving loan fund being used in their communities, and annual operating dollars from the cities of Lead and Deadwood.
POPULATION: 3,120
STURGIS AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau advocates on behalf of its members and actively supports business, agriculture, and tourism resulting in an enhanced quality of place for the entire community. In 2021, The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce will mark their 75th year promoting business and tourism in the Sturgis area.
FUNDING: In addition to chamber dues paid by members, the chamber received $110,000 from the city of Sturgis for 2020. They have a multi-faceted contract with the city to promote tourism. The chamber also receives $20,000 from the city earmarked as grants to non-profits that bring people to Sturgis for different events. The total $130,000 comes from the city’s BBB or gross receipts tax.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Sturgis Economic Development Corp. received $120,000 from the city of Sturgis for 2020. Of that, $80,000 comes from the BBB tax and $40,000 from the city’s water fund.
POPULATION: 6,943
DEADWOOD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is organized for the purposes of advancing the economic industrial, professional, cultural and civic welfare of the Deadwood area; to organize and lead events that benefit community businesses; to encourage the growth to any new firms or individuals seeking to locate in the Deadwood area; to oppose those which might be detrimental; to promote the welfare of all area citizens, following always those policies intended to accomplish the greatest good for the greatest number; and to provide for the continuity of leadership of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
FUNDING: Income sources include money from the city of Deadwood’s BBB fund, various BID taxes and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission. The CVB expects about $400,000 in BID money, $200,000 in BBB and $400,000 for marketing purposes only from the Historic Preservation Commission. All figures are estimates, and Deadwood officials anticipate a decrease in funding this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corp. is funded three fold by memberships, interest from a $2 million revolving loan fund being used in their communities, and annual operating dollars from the cities of Lead and Deadwood.
POPULATION: 1,306
BELLE FOURCHE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
MISSION: The Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce serves to promote our members, the commercial, civic, and general interests of the city of Belle Fourche, and our trade area. As a voluntary organization our aim is to represent and advocate for our members and the business community as a whole.
FUNDING: Exact dollar figures were not available to the Pioneer at press time.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Belle Fourche Economic Development Corp.
POPULATION: 5,602
VISIT RAPID CITY
MISSION: Visit Rapid City is a non-profit destination marketing organization promoting leisure travel, special/sporting events and group travel/tours to Rapid City and the Black Hills Area.
FUNDING: The city of Rapid City gave Visit Rapid City – Hotel BID money ($2 a night on each motel room in the city estimated at $1.6 million in 2020) and 25% of the BBB tax (estimated $1.1 million in 2020). One penny of the municipal gross receipts tax (or BBB tax) is devoted to Rapid City’s civic center’s operations and part to Visit Rapid City, which they use for tourism marketing/promotion, etc.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The city in 2020 funded Elevate Rapid City $250,000 from the city’s general fund which comes from sales tax and property tax, that is down from $325,000 in 2019. In the city’s 2020 budget, they zeroed out funding to the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce from the 2019 item of $34,000 because the chamber was morphed into Elevate Rapid City.
POPULATION: 77,185
EXPERIENCE SIOUX FALLS
MISSION: The mission of Experience Sioux Falls is to market Sioux Falls as a one-of-a-kind destination and provide an energized visitor experience to enhance economic impact. Officials with Experience Sioux Falls say their organization differs from a Chamber of Commerce in that a Chamber focuses on improving the local economy by attracting new businesses to the city while promoting and supporting the existing businesses that are already members of the Chamber. Experience Sioux Falls focuses on boosting the local economy by bringing tourism business into the city while marketing and supporting the local hotels and meeting facilities.
FUNDING: Experience Sioux Falls received $983,700 in BBB tax and $1.9 million from motel BID money ($2 a night on each motel room in the city).
POPULATION: 181,883
YANKTON CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: The Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau’s mission is to increase the economic impact and facilitate the continued development of the visitor industry in Yankton. Its staff is dedicated to promoting tourism in Yankton and helping all businesses benefit from the economic impact of visitor spending. It is under the umbrella of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce
FUNDING: The Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau’s funding is set up similar to Visit Spearfish. They were allocated about $209,723 from the city of Yankton’s one cent BBB tax and 10% of the funds raised through the $2 a night BID tax. In 2019 the BID tax generated $1.52 million. The city also allocates 85% of BID tax to help fund debt service for the University of Mount Marty. The CVB also receives $5,000 from the BID earmarked as grants to non-profits that bring people to Yankton.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Yankton Area Progressive Growth group received $230,000 in BBB tax from the city of Yankton for 2020. Additional funding comes from membership dues and a five-year capital campaign.
POPULATION: 14,500
WATERTOWN CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: The Watertown Convention and Visitors Bureau’s mission is to market, promote and attract visitors to Watertown and to wow them while they are in the community. They assist convention, event and tour/event planners to add value to their activities and to provide a great visitor experience.
FUNDING: The CVB receives BBB tax from the city of Watertown. For 2020, that amount totaled about $220,000. They also receive the $2 per room per night BID tax from the city.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Watertown Development Company, also known as Watertown Works, is funded in part by the city of Watertown.
POPULATION: 25,290
MITCHELL CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: To provide leadership to unify community action that enhances the business environment and the quality of life of the Mitchell area.
FUNDING: The CVB receives BBB tax from the city of Mitchell. For 2020, that amount totaled about $273,000. The city does collect a BID tax on motel rooms which generates between $235,000 and $240,000 a year. Those funds are split between the Mitchell Sports & Events Authority which promotes and sells the Mitchell community, its facilities and accommodations to the sports and events marketplace, along with funding recreational facilities, such as an indoor pool in Mitchell.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Mitchell Area Development Corp. receives funds from the city for its operation. In 2020, they received $167,000 from the city’s general fund.
POPULATION: 16,000
ABERDEEN AREA CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: The Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s purposes is to enhance the community’s economic success and enhance the quality of life through tourism. They work hand-in-hand with the Aberdeen Development Corporation, the Downtown Association, and the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce to showcase why Aberdeen is an exceptional place to live, work, visit and invest.
FUNDING: Funds for the Aberdeen Area CVB are allocated by the Aberdeen City Council from the city’s promotion tax collections (BBB), In 2020, the city allocated $435,000 to the CVB. The Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce received $15,000 for programming and another $110,000 for marketing the city from the BBB tax. The city also funds the Aberdeen Downtown Association with $100,000 from the BBB tax.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Aberdeen Development Corp. received $170,000 from the city’s first-penny sales tax fund in 2020.
POPULATION: 28,562
HURON CHAMBER OF COMMERECE & VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: The Huron Chamber & Visitors Bureau is an organization of over 450 area businesses, representing thousands of employees, who have joined together to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Huron area. The Huron Chamber’s mission is to serve members by strengthening business, supporting visitors and enhancing community.
FUNDING: In addition to chamber dues paid by members, the CVB received $215,000 from the city of Huron for 2020.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: The Greater Huron Development Corp.
POPULATION: 13,696
VISIT BROOKINGS
MISSION: Visit Brookings, formerly known as The Brookings Convention & Visitors Bureau has been in existence since 1982 operating as a committee of the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce. However, in 2012 leaders from the Chamber recognized the need for further development of the Convention & Visitors Bureau as an organization separate from the Chamber – with the goal to elevate the focus and priority of the visitor industry in Brookings. The CVB filed paperwork to fully become its own, independent 501(c)6 organization, completely separated from the chamber in 2019 and accomplished that in 2020.
FUNDING: The Visit Brookings group was allocated $203,138 in 2020 in BBB funds. CVB also was allocated $240,000 from the BID tax. The Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce was allocated $83,000 in BBB funds for 2020. All promotion groups such as Visit Brookings were informed in March that their 2020 allocations would be decreased by 15% because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Brookings Economic Development Corp. received $50,000 from city utilities and $160,000 in BBB funds in 2020.
POPULATION: 24,509
PIERRE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & VISITORS BUREAU
MISSION: The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is the heartbeat of the community. With members from both Pierre and Fort Pierre, they provide tools, opportunities and ideas for its members to prosper. From their “Shop Pierre First” campaign to business referrals to serving as a civic information clearinghouse, their staff is dedicated to strengthening their local economy.
FUNDING: The CVB is funded through the city of Pierre’s general funds (using the first penny of sales tax). Additional funding is provided through the Pierre Business Improvement District #1 Board (occupancy tax) to support further marketing initiatives. The CVB also generates funding through local businesses co-ops and joint marketing opportunities.
FUNDING: Exact dollar figures were not available to the Pioneer at press time.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Pierre Economic Development Corp.
POPULATION: 13,980
