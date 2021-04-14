Torno wins Summerset mayor’s race

SUMMERSET — Melanie Torno is the new mayor of Summerset.
Torno received 143 votes to Tim Hughes 40 votes in the election Tuesday.
According to the Meade County Auditor’s Office, there were 1,841 eligible voters in the election. Total votes cast were 183 or about 10% of eligible voters.
Torno will take office Thursday after the votes from Tuesday’s election are canvassed. The position is for three years.
Torno believes that her active involvement in the community may have led to her victory at the polls.
“It’s been a great experience getting to know my neighbors as well as building connections and relationships,” she said.
As mayor she hopes to help Summerset grow in a positive direction.
“I’ve watched the growth and seen the community’s potential. We’re in a very exciting time with new development both commercial and residential. I want to be part of that and serve my fellow citizens of Summerset,” Torno said.
Torno, a wife and mother to five children as well as a mental health therapist, wants to work hard to understand the role of the mayor and to build relationships with city officials.
“I want to take a look at what we can do to continue to move Summerset forward,” she said.
Hughes said he was glad he threw his hat in the ring for mayor.
“I gave it my shot. I’m not really good at the politicking side of things,” he said.
Hughes hopes that he brought more awareness of Summerset community issues by running for the mayor’s office.
“I feel like I am still going to stay involved. I still want people to know that they can get to city council meetings and get their questions answered. I will still let people know what is going on and be the people’s voice if I can,” he said.
Summerset’s outgoing mayor is Bryce Lutz.
