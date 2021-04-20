Tornado warning system to be tested Wednesday

SPEARFISH — A statewide tornado drill will be conducted for South Dakota by the National Weather Service from 9-9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Because the exercise is used to ensure communications and warning systems are functioning properly before storm season, people will see and hear the actual alerts used for tornadoes.
Outdoor warning sirens will be sounded. The sirens may not be heard inside homes and office buildings, as they are intended to alert people who are outdoors away from radio or TV.
The drill will also include activation of the Emergency Alert System, which will interrupt local media broadcasts. The scroll on broadcast television and cable TV channels will look like a real warning, while the audio on NOAA Weather Radio and media will state the message is a test.
Many schools will conduct safety drills for their students and emergency response agencies may practice their response procedures.
Cell phone alerts and other electronic notification systems will not be involved in the test.
People do not need to take any action during the drill, but they are encouraged to make plans to protect themselves and their families before storms develop. Don’t wait until the storm is headed toward you as there won’t be time. Information about storm safety is available from county emergency management offices or visit the following web sites:
Rapid City National Weather Service:
American Red Cross: www.redcross.org
Federal Emergency Management Agency: http://www.ready.gov
