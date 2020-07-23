Tornado warning issued for northern Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY – The National Weather Service, based out of Rapid City, has issued a tornado warning for north central Butte County until 3:45 p.m.
At 3:10 p.m., the weather service was tracking a severe thunderstorm located over Haystack Buttes, 33 miles northeast of Belle Fourche, capable of producing a tornado. The storm is moving north at 20 mph.
According to a statement prepared by the weather service, weather spotters reported seeing a funnel cloud.
The warning states that the potential impacts include: flying debris that could be dangerous to those caught without shelter, mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, as well as damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles may occur.
The tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Butte County, along U.S. Highway 85 north of Castle Rock.
