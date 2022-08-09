BELLE FOURCHE — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be in Belle Fourche Wednesday and Thursday.
The replica is an exact half-size of the tomb at Arlington, Va., said Bill King, a retired Air Force major who is the project manager of the replica tomb.
The replica is owned and managed by the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome, Ga.
King said the group contacted officials of the actual tomb of the unknown and received their blessing and blueprints to create the replica. Phillip Burkhalter Builders, which is owned by Exchange Club members, went to work on the construction.
The materials involved in its construction were pine, composite materials, carbon-fiber sheets for added strength, aluminum framing, and retractable wheels for ease in moving. Then all the art work was carved with a hand Dremel and it was painted to resemble the marble of the real one at Arlington National Cemetery by Chuck Schmult, a well-known and extremely talented Rome, Georgia artist.
The replica is about 4.5 feet wide and 5.5 feet tall.
King said former tomb guards are amazed how realistic the replica is, and as such, most of the replica’s 25-30 showings a year, have former tomb guards on hand to discuss the tomb, and their job guarding it. Two are scheduled to be at the Belle Fourche event.
The replica even has matting used at the actual tomb that his since been replaced.
The replica will be at Belle Fourche Community Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Arlington National Cemetery, in December 1920, New York Congressman and World War I veteran Hamilton Fish Jr. proposed legislation that provided for the interment of one unknown American soldier killed during World War I at a special tomb to be built in Arlington National Cemetery. The purpose of the legislation was “to bring home the body of an unknown American warrior who in himself represents no section, creed, or race in the late war and who typifies, moreover, the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”
In October 1921, four bodies of unidentified U.S. military personnel were exhumed from different American military cemeteries in France. On Oct. 23, 1921, the four caskets arrived at the city hall of Châlons-sur-Marne (now called Châlons-en-Champagne), France.
Town officials and members of the U.S. Army’s Quartermaster Corps had prepared the city hall for the selection ceremony. Early on the morning of October 24, 1921, Maj. Robert P. Harbold of the Quartermaster Corps, aided by French and American soldiers, rearranged the caskets so that each rested on a shipping case other than the one in which it had arrived. Major Harbold then chose Sgt. Edward F. Younger of Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 50th Infantry, American Forces in Germany, to select the Unknown Soldier. Younger selected the unknown by placing a spray of white roses on one of the caskets.
From Châlons-sur-Marne, the unknown journeyed by caisson and rail to the port town of Le Havre, France. From Le Havre, the USS Olympia transported the Unknown soldier’s casket to Washington, D.C. The unknown serviceman lay in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda where about 90,000 visitors paid their respects during the public visiting period on Nov. 10, 1921.
The following day the unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and carried in a procession through Washington, D.C. and across the Potomac River. A state funeral ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery’s new Memorial Amphitheater, and the Unknown was interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Nationwide, Americans observed two minutes of silence at the beginning of the ceremony. President Warren G. Harding officiated at the ceremony and placed the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration, on the casket. Numerous foreign dignitaries presented their nations’ highest awards, as well.
In 1958, the bodies of two WWII casualties and a Korean War casualty were interred in crypts to the west of the WWI unknown.
On Memorial Day, 1984, a Vietnam War veteran was interred in another crypt at the site. The Department of Defense and other civilian partners continue to try and identify remains of the Vietnam War victims, and 14 years after he was interred, new evidence suggested that the Vietnam unknown was likely Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie, a pilot who had been shot down in 1972. At the request of Blassie’s family, the Department of Defense exhumed the remains from the Vietnam unknown’s crypt on May 14, 1998. Using DNA testing, scientists positively identified the remains as those of Blassie. In accordance with the wishes of his family, Blassie was reinterred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. The crypt designated for the Vietnam War Unknown remains vacant. On Sept. 17, 1999 — National POW/MIA Recognition Day — it was rededicated to honor all missing U.S. service members from the Vietnam War.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.