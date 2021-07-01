Today’s the day

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of stories where the Pioneer will explore the legalization process of medical and recreational marijuana in South Dakota.
NORTHERN HILLS — As of today, it will be legal for registered cardholders to possess and consume marijuana and other cannabis products to treat their chronic medical malady in the state of South Dakota; however, since it is not yet possible for residents of the state of South Dakota to obtain a medical marijuana registration card, the new law only applies to out-of-state cardholders.
Initiated Measure (IM) 26, which allows for the legal use of medical marijuana was voted on and passed by voters in South Dakota with a nearly 70% margin. It was codified into South Dakota state law as SDCL 34-20G, and was largely untouched by lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session. Gov. Kristi Noem sought to delay its implementation by a year, siting the need for more legislative research to be done, but that measure was struck down by legislators.
Although IM 26 officially takes effect today, section 72 of the law states that the Department of Health (DOH) has until Oct. 29, 2021 to begin implementation of the rules governing its medical marijuana program. Further, the law gives the DOH until Nov. 18, to begin issuing registration cards. This means that no establishment looking to cultivate, manufacture, test, or dispense medical cannabis products will be able to legally start to do so until those rules are in place. And any resident looking to use medical cannabis.
In the meantime, state and local officials are working to develop guidelines and regulatory legislation in preparation for when medical marijuana actually becomes available in South Dakota.
Two special legislative subcommittees have been formed to research medical and recreational cannabis laws and facilities in other states, as well as those that have already been established on tribal lands here in South Dakota. The DOH has produced a 105-page document with its proposed administrative rules regarding medical marijuana, and local city and county officials have been setting broad-reaching ordinances to establish a basic regulatory framework for when the state’s rules are officially enacted.
Here is what we know so far:
Statewide
It is legal for registered cardholders to possess up to three ounces of marijuana. The law does not specify a legal amount of cannabis products, such as hash oils and edibles, but the DOH’s proposed rules suggests an amount equivalent to one ounce of cannabis for those derivatives. Concentrated cannabis, 8,000 mg; vaporizer pens or cartridges, 8,000 mg; edibles including tinctures, oils, or beverages tested by a certified testing facility, 80 servings providing 10mg of THC; tinctures, oils or beverages that are untested, 30 milliliters/one fluid ounce; topical ointments or creams, 12 fluid ounces; transdermal patches that have been tested, 80 doses of 10 mg of THC; and transdermal patches that have not been tested, 12 patches.
The proposed rules also suggest any resident wishing to obtain a registration card will need to submit a completed application form along with a completed practitioner certification form, a photo copy of a valid personal identification card, and a current photograph meeting the requirements of a U.S. passport. There will be additional information required if the resident wishes to apply for low-income registration rate, wants to register as a designated caregiver to a minor, or if they wish to cultivate more than three marijuana plants for medical use. The proposed rules set registration and annual renewal fees at $20 for low income qualifying residents, and $100 for non-qualifying residents.
For cannabis establishments looking to cultivate, manufacture, test, or dispense medical marijuana and/or its derivatives, the DOH has proposed a $5,000 application and annual renewal fee with additional costs for transfers of ownership and staffing identification badges. The rules also propose a numerical scoring system for issuing licenses to facilities in municipalities that have limited allowances. The statutes put forth in IM 26 permit a county or city to deny licensing any cultivation, manufacturing, or testing facilities, but states that they must allow at least one dispensary if an interested party meets all licensing requirements.
To view the entire DOH proposal, visit www.medcannabis.sd.gov.
During the past legislative session, Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, passed House Bill 1061, which makes it illegal for the operator of a motor vehicle to consume any cannabis products while in physical control of the vehicle. It also states that no passengers may smoke marijuana or marijuana concentrates while the vehicle is being operated.
On Wednesday, Noem’s office issued a statement supporting a basic framework of guidelines for the South Dakota Highway Patrol regarding marijuana possession for residents without valid medical marijuana registration cards. The guidelines suggest that the Highway Patrol will not arrest any resident who is unable to present an unexpired medical cannabis card as long as the individual is in possession of no more than three ounces of natural, unaltered marijuana; the individual claims at the time of the interaction that the medical cannabis is to treat or alleviate a debilitating medical condition as defined by the Department of Health; and
the individual produces printed or electronic documentation relative to the debilitating medical condition from a licensed medical doctor.
Lawrence County
Lawrence County passed a temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of local medical cannabis establishing permits and/or licenses June 8.
First reading of the ordinance was held May 25 at a joint meeting of the Lawrence County Commission and Lawrence County Planning and Zoning.
The ordinance states that the county needs further study of the relationship of medical cannabis establishments to the county comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance and that the public interest requires that the county study, analyze, and evaluate the impacts of medical cannabis establishments and to fully explore the impacts of any proposed regulations regarding medical cannabis establishments.
That said, the county made a preliminary finding that it would be inappropriate for the county to issue a local permit or license to a medical cannabis establishment prior to the South Dakota Department of Health’s promulgation of regulations, passing the temporary ordinance to not accept applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment until such regulations are in place.
The ordinance will remain in effect for up to one year, with a potential for two years maximum.
Meade County
Meade County has adopted both a set of guidelines for the issuance of licenses for cannabis businesses and consumption of cannabis in public places. Ordinance #53, which passed on second reading May 25, becomes effective July 1. It allows for one dispensary license at a cost of $50,000, zero cultivation licenses, zero cannabis testing facility licenses, and zero cannabis product manufacturing facility licenses. When licenses for cultivation, cannabis testing, and cannabis product manufacturing become available they will cost $25,000. The application fee for all licenses is $1,000. Ordinance #54, which was passed at the June 22 meeting with an emergency clause, also becomes effective on July 1. It prohibits consumption or smoking cannabis in public places.
Butte County
Butte County Ordinance No. 2021-01A - Temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of local medical cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses. A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in Butte County shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the county. Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72. Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.
Ordinance No. 2021-02 regulates medical cannabis within Butte County. The ordinance regulative medical cannabis within the county is an eight page document which lays out the hours, places, and manners of operation of medical marijuana establishments permitted within the county, as well as definitions, permitting procedures, restrictions, and civil penalties for violation of the ordinance. The detailed document can be found online under the “County Ordinances” section on the county’s website at https://www.buttesd.org/commission.
Butte County held the first and second readings of the ordinances on May 18 and June 1 respectively and the regulations were effective Friday.
Spearfish
City officials have approved the readings of three ordinances to regulate the use of marijuana within city limits.
Ordinance 1346 sets the licensing fee at $5,000 for any cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, testing, or dispensing facilities and limits the number of licenses permissible to cultivation, manufacturing, and testing establishments to two, with only one license available for a dispensary.
The ordinance had its second reading at the city council’s June 21 meeting and will go into effect 20 days after being published in the Black Hills Pioneer.
Ordinance, 1345, states where within the city limits each type of establishment would be permitted. Cultivation facilities will be permitted in agricultural, light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts; testing facilities will be permitted in agricultural, office commercial, light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts; manufacturing facilities will be permitted in agricultural, highway service commercial, light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts; dispensaries will be permitted in light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts. No cannabis facility can be established within 1,000 feet of any school, residence, or religious establishment, or within the downtown central commercial district.
It will have its final reading at the next regular council meeting scheduled for July 6.
Ordinance, 1347 prohibits the smoking or vaping of any cannabis products in public places and briefly describes public places as “parks, sidewalks, streets, alleys, right of ways, sports complexes, publicly-owned property, or any place that is open to the public including: in, on, or around any place of business, parking lot, or place of amusement or entertainment, whether or not a charge of admission or entry thereto is required and includes the elevator, lobby, hall, corridors, and areas open to the public of any store, office, or multifamily residential building even if such place charges an admission or limits the number of admittees.”
This ordinance was altered from its original reading, with the words “consume,” and “consumption” being replaced with “smoke,” and “smoking,” which required a second first reading. It had it’s final reading during the council’s June 21 meeting and will go into effect 20 days after being published in the Black Hills Pioneer.
Lead
City officials in Lead have issued a temporary ordinance, 1077-21, requiring any cannabis establishments to apply for a license with the city, but has held off making any decisions as to the statutes of that process until the DOH has finalized its program.
Deadwood
Cannabis consumption is prohibited on public transportation and in public places in Deadwood, with the passage of second reading of an ordinance amending conduct prohibited in public May 17.
The second reading of an ordinance placing a temporary moratorium on issuance of local medical cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses was approved by the Deadwood City Commission June 7.
Sturgis
The city of Sturgis adopted an ordinance on June 21 that both sets guidelines for the issuance of licenses for cannabis businesses and consumption of cannabis in public places. Ordinance 2021-2 Title 39 Medical Cannabis was adopted with an emergency provision to allow it to go into effect immediately. The ordinance states that the city believes it is inappropriate to issue a local permit or license to a medical cannabis establishment prior to the South Dakota Department of Health’s issuing of regulations governing medical cannabis. Therefore, applications received prior to the state establishing rules will be denied by the city of Sturgis. Section 2 of the ordinance states that it shall be a violation of the ordinance for any person to smoke marijuana, as such activity is defined in state statute, within any area or on any property owned by the city of Sturgis, or public right of way, or other property generally open to or used by members of the general public.
Belle Fourche
Ordinance No. 3-2021 is a Temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of local medical cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses, A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in Belle Fourche shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the city. Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72. Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied. The Belle Fourche City Council held its first and second readings of the ordinance on June 7 and June 21, respectively. The regulation will be effective July 16.
Whitewood
Similar to Lead, Whitewood officials deemed it inappropriate to issue any local permits or licenses before standards for doing so have been established by the DOH. Instead, they too have issued a temporary ordinance, 2021-03, which will allow the city to enact regulations on the topic of cannabis establishment licensing and zoning once the state has weighed in.
With as much uncertainty as there is surrounding IM 26, there is even more confusion about Amendment A, which would also legalize the recreational marijuana use as of July 1.
In February Sixth Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger ruled in a case, which was brought vicariously by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, that Amendment A was unconstitutional because it concerned several topics and was therefore in violation of Article XXIII, of the South Dakota State Constitution. This effectively delegitimizes the voter’s decision and causes recreational use of marijuana to remain illegal. The ruling has been appealed by recreational use advocates, and is actively being considered by the South Dakota Supreme Court. Previously, Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald stated that a circuit court ruling does not have jurisdiction throughout the entire state and until the Supreme Court decides to uphold Klinger’s ruling, or if it does not issue an opinion at all before July 1, a legal case could be made for residents outside the Sixth Circuit to use recreational marijuana. However, in a statement from Greg Sattizahn, state court administrator with the Supreme Court, “Until the Court issues an opinion, the ruling of the circuit court declaring Amendment A unconstitutional remains in effect” for the entire state.
Regardless, Fitzgerald recently discovered an April 9 ruling from Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin J. Krull, which has jurisdiction over Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, and Ziebach counties that also concludes Amendment A to be unconstitutional. So whether an individual circuit court ruling has precedence over the entire state or not, as of today, recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in at least the Fourth and Sixth Circuits.
