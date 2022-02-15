Lawrence Co. Commission discusses road study
DEADWOOD — To pave, or not to pave? That is the question.
The Lawrence County Commission Feb. 8 discussed but took no action on making application for a state grant to help fund a road study to help in their county road planning and decision-making processes, including at what point a road should be considered for paving.
Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema said the county unsuccessfully applied three times for Statewide Planning & Research (SPR) program funding, but was not selected as a funding recipient.
Bonnema asked the commission if they wished to apply for such funding again this year, for Fiscal 2023, to help fund a Maitland Road study, which prompted a discussion regarding Lawrence County road and maintenance decisions in general.
Commissioner Richard Sleep said he didn’t see a need to apply for funds for a road study.
“You are capable of telling us what we need to do. You did that on the Crow Peak Bench Road. Told us the costs, what it would take, and we did it, and that was it,” Sleep said. “The costs would just be extra, otherwise. The Maitland Road, the Forest Service has, I don’t know how many miles they’ve got, but they’ve got some distance in there, and there’s, of course, some of the houses that are too close to the road, they shouldn’t be there, but you can drive up and down there and see that.”
Commissioner Bob Ewing said he agrees with Sleep.
“I’ve got full trust in Allan’s knowledge. He can certainly go up on Maitland Road and see if a corner needs straightened out or a culvert needs put in or whatever the case may be, so I have full trust in Allan determining that, and I’m not really at liberty to pay an outside source to go in and study that because I think Allan’s more than capable to do that,” Ewing said.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said he didn’t want to focus the discussion on just one road, but also help for long-term budgeting, which would affect all roads.
“I look at it from a higher level – when do we pave a road, when do we determine that pavement on that road, and how do we determine speed limits based on the design standards that exist for low-speed roads?” Deibert said. “We don’t have that in our mechanism to determine when we budget for paving and improvements. So, other than decision-making, we don’t have a process that prioritizes which road we pave first, which road we pave second, and why we’re budgeting $2 million dollars to pave it. So, if we can figure that out, we wouldn’t need this study. But there’s an opportunity here to get match funding.”
Deibert said he would like to see a tool that identifies the trigger point for road paving that would, in turn, trigger the budgeting mechanism to make it happen.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said what was being considered is if the county would like to apply for the grant and if the Maitland Road should be included.
Flanagan said he liked the idea of applying for the grant, but under the standards of the Management System of Development options.
“I would say the corridor of Evans Lane, Hillsview, Maitland. Is there another one that’s considering paving?” Deibert said.
Commissioner Randall Rosenau said the commission could determine that.
In 2021, the commission applied for funds to study Evans Lane and Upper Valley Road.
The commission leaned toward a more general roads study.
“Maitland Road is not conditional, or necessarily included in that discussion,” Flanagan said. “It’s a pavement standards proposition.”
Rosenau asked Bonnema if he would be in favor of applying for the grant with the goal of assistance on determining when to pave.
“I’ve been asked the question, ‘when do we determine to pave a road,’” Bonnema said. “And if you follow engineering practical guidelines, you start looking at it when your ADT is 400, and I’ve always thought 400, well, that’s when you start. Surely, by the time you hit 500, you should be paving that road. Now, you can agree or disagree to that, but that’s what I’ve always used in my past experience. When a road hits 500 – Maitland Road, we’re over 600 on part of it. Average daily travel (ADT).”
“So, basically, vehicle traffic,” Flanagan said.
“But the ADT counts are done in the summer,” Deibert said. “So that’s only the ADTs for certain months. And that’s relevant to some of these roads. So the ADTs that we would be concerned about in the future would be the ones with the new development north of Whitewood and possibly the Terry Peak Summit Road.”
“I remain having full faith in our road superintendent that he’s capable of doing all of this in-house, has done a lot of it in the past, I don’t really want to spend extra money, even with a match, to do things that Allan’s basically been taking care of and doing a good job of,” Ewing said. “And it sounds like he’s got a good criteria as to when something should be paved or looked at. So that’s kind of my position.”
Rosenau asked if the study would be an asset Bonnema would use.
“What I’ve seen come out of past studies is you do a study … and it comes out to make all of these improvements, recommendations for improvement,” Bonnema said. “If you’re going to spend the money on the study, then you better be willing to spend the money on the recommendations that come out of the study. And that’s where I see – it’s going to recommend we spend a lot of money - we’re going to need to be spending a lot of money – in the future.”
Sleep said if a study is done, a commitment is made to the general public to do certain things.
“I don’t know if we can commit to things that far ahead,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.