LEAD — A dark drama about a man who is dealing with the death of his wife has drawn talented actors from throughout the Northern Hills to perform at the Homestake Opera House once again.
“To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday,” written by Michael Brady and directed by Paul Wishard of Lead, includes a cast age range from 14 to 60, and includes actors from Sturgis, Spearfish, and the surrounding area. It has also drawn participation from students at Lead-Deadwood High School.
“The play is about the character David, and his relationship with his family after his wife passed away two years ago,” Wishard said. “He has been having issues dealing with her death. So, it goes through this process of how he’s doing and how he’s interacting with his family, which at the start is not very well. There is some strain and some situations with his daughter. He kind of turns into a little bit of a recluse for a little bit and this is kind of his coming out and dealing with his wife’s death and trying to come back to reality.”
Wishard said the play is definitely a drama with adult themes, and it is not suitable for children. It’s an important genre to keep on the opera house stage, though, in order to maintain variety for audiences at the Homestake Opera House.
“I think it’s something that needs to be done from time to time, just to keep things different,” he said. “We can only do so many musicals and so many comedies in a row before it just kind of gets old hat. So, you have to throw in some drama. I know they’ve done some before that have been a little more dramatic, but maybe not quite so dramatic as this.”
Wishard, who has directed community theater plays before when he lived in Mitchell, S.D., said this is his first time directing at the Homestake Opera House. The play is important to him because he performed in it 30 years ago when he was in college at Madison, and he is excited to be part of it once again. This time around he will be wearing several hats for the production. In addition to directing, he also plays the main character David, and he is designing and building the set.
“There is a lot of help too,” he said. “The cast has been helping and other people in the community have been helping too. (The opera house) staff has been very supportive of anything I’ve needed. It’s been a great experience.”
The cast for “To Gillian on her 37th Birthday” includes Wishard, Brooklyn Rayne, Harmonie Davis, Hilary White, Jannet Ott, Ronald Peterson, and Lindsey Lothrop.
The show is scheduled to open at the Homestake Opera House Thursday at 7 p.m. Show dates are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.
