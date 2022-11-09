‘To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday’ brings drama to HOH.jpg

Brooklyn Rayne and Paul Wishard share an exchange during rehearsals for “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday. Courtesy photo

LEAD — A dark drama about a man who is dealing with the death of his wife has drawn talented actors from throughout the Northern Hills to perform at the Homestake Opera House once again.

“To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday,” written by Michael Brady and directed by Paul Wishard of Lead, includes a cast age range from 14 to 60, and includes actors from Sturgis, Spearfish, and the surrounding area. It has also drawn participation from students at Lead-Deadwood High School.

