Titles, registrations, wheel tax up in Lawrence County

DEADWOOD — In her annual report to the Lawrence County Commission May 24, Treasurer Deb Tridle said licensing, titling, and wheel tax were all up in 2021.
“As you can see, our wheel tax is up quite a bit,” Tridle said. “I think we’re going to get over $400,000 from the wheel tax, the way that’s going. That was up $7,000 the first quarter and I don’t see it slowing down.”
In 2021, wheel tax collections totaled $382,077, compared to $358,283 in 2020. Through April, the wheel tax collected totals $142,430.
Lawrence County’s wheel tax charges $2 per wheel on a maximum of four wheels, not to exceed $8 per vehicle for vehicles weighing up to 6,000 pounds and $5 on a maximum of two wheels, not to exceed $10 per vehicle for vehicles weighing 6,001 pounds or more.
The wheel tax is mandatory in order for the county to apply for road and bridge funds, i.e., BIG grants through the state.
The proceeds from the wheel tax are retained by the county, deposited into the County Road and Bridge Fund and the revenue, as set forth by state law, shall be used only for highway and bridge maintenance and construction.
The BIG program was created by the 2015 legislative session in Senate Bill 1 (SB 1).
SB 1 states that in order to be eligible for a BIG grant, a county must impose a wheel tax. In addition, a county must have a County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan which details proposed county highway and bridge improvement projects in the county for the next five years.
Lawrence County’s wheel tax ordinance was first passed Oct. 27, 2015 and implemented, with money being collected beginning March 1, 2016.
In other business, Tridle reported on the number of titles and registrations in Lawrence County, which were up in nearly every category across the board.
Total vehicle registrations for calendar year 2021 yielded a total of 15,952 titles, broken down as follows: passenger, 10,187; trucks/vans/SUVs, 24,069; trailers, 9,327; motorcycles/ATV/moped, 8,146; snowmobiles, 788; rec vehicles, 608; commercial, 1,029 and boats, 1,500.
Total vehicle registrations for calendar year 2020 yielded a total of 14,112 titles, broken down as follows: passenger, 10,354; trucks/vans/SUVs, 22,656; trailers, 8,405; motorcycles/ATV/moped, 7,019; snowmobiles, 925; rec vehicles, 445; commercial, 919 and boats, 1,491.
“We went up 12% on titles last year,” Tridle said. “We’re busy, busy, busy. And on those titles, we get $5 for every title. So last year, we brought in $79,000 just in titles. Through the first four months of this year, we’ve already done 500 titles, which is up 167 more than last year, and we’re coming into our busy time.”
Lawrence County Commissioner Randall Rosenau asked if Tridle attributed the increase to anything in particular.
“The Residency Center over in Spearfish, they’re bringing in a lot of out-of-staters. We’re an open state. There’s a few counties that are refusing to do out-of-staters any more, so they’re coming to Lawrence County and a lot of people are doing it here because we’re cheaper,” Tridle said.
Rosenau asked if there is a downside to the county doing this.
“It keeps us very busy. There’s a lot of money to it. The one thing is, we’re losing money on postage on mailing plates out, because one plate, we’re losing anywhere from 28 cents to 68 cents,” Tridle said. “Postage is going up again. The county treasurers do have a resolution in to raise that. The postage rate was set in 2007. If we have more than two plates, we do OK … if there’s more than two plates, we come out ahead. Motorcycles, it covers the cost of the regular plates. Right now, if it’s a registration, it’s one registration on the dollar. We’re within pennies. If there are two registrations in there, we’re just kind of covering our costs.”
Tridle said the registration kiosk in Spearfish has been running between $12,000 and $19,000 every couple of weeks.
“So a lot of people are using it,” she said.
In a statewide comparison by county, Lawrence County is fifth in passenger/truck/van/SUV with 34,256; seventh in trailers with 9,327; third in motorcycles/ATV/mopeds with 8,146; fourth in snowmobiles, with 788; third in rec vehicles, with 608; ninth in commercial vehicles with 1,029; eleventh in boats, with 1,500; and fourth in overall titles issued, with 15,952.
Temporary permits continue to increase, as well.
“Temporary permits, I just checked, we’re already at 215 for May and they only opened the trails on the 18th,” said Tridle. “I thought maybe we’d slow down a little bit on the permits, because the cost of gas and everything, and we’re running ahead of schedule where we were at with that last year.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.