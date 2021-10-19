Timber Lake publisher elected to lead state’s newspaper association

DEADWOOD — Robert Slocum, co-publisher of the Timber Lake Topic, was elected the 135th president of the South Dakota Newspaper Association during the association’s annual meeting Oct. 15.
The membership meeting was held during the association’s 138th convention at Deadwood.
Slocum has worked in community newspapers for 17 years in both North Dakota and South Dakota. He became owner/publisher of the Isabel Dakotan in 2011. In 2016, Slocum merged his operation with Timber Lake Topic publisher Kathy Nelson and formed TLI Publishing, Inc. He and his wife Jerica have two children.
“Our calling to keep journalism alive in South Dakota communities remains as vital as ever,” Slocum said. “It’s incredibly gratifying to know that most South Dakotans agree, as our most recent data suggests that 83% of adults in our state patronize print and digital newspapers for hyperlocal news and information.”
“We will continue to bolster awareness for our mission, and that includes educating the public and our elected officials about the importance of keeping legal notices in newspapers. It is my privilege to serve our association in this role, and to follow in the footsteps of my co-publisher Kathy, who served as SDNA president in 1995-96.”
Also elected to the SDNA Board of Directors were: first vice president Garrick Moritz of the Garretson Gazette; second vice president Kristi Hine of the Wessington Springs True Dakotan; third vice president Cory Myers of the Argus Leader at Sioux Falls; director LeeAnne Dufek of Hamlin County Publishing at Castlewood; director Billy McMacken of the Brookings Register; and immediate past president Beau Ravellette of Ravellette Publications, Philip.
