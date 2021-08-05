Tillman named superintendent of Jewel Cave National Monument

JEWEL CAVE NATIONAL MONUMENT — National Park Service Regional Director Bert Frost announced the selection of Kevin Tillman as superintendent of Jewel Cave National Monument.
He currently serves as superintendent of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument in New Mexico. He will assume his new role mid-September.
“We are pleased to welcome Kevin as the new superintendent of Jewel Cave,” said Frost. “His years of leadership experience across the country building strong teams and collaborating closely with communities and partners will make an outstanding superintendent for this incredible park.”
“It’s a great honor to be selected as superintendent of Jewel Cave National Monument,” Tillman said about his appointment. “Ever since my first experience spelunking at Jewel Cave as a teenager I have formed a deep connection to this park and the area in South Dakota. I am excited about working with the park’s partners, community and staff to protect this valued resource while providing great opportunities for the public to enjoy.”
A 30-year veteran of the Park Service, Tillman has a wide range of leadership experiences in many parks including Fort Laramie National Historic Site, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Joshua Tree National Park, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northland College, in Ashland, Wis., and is a 2015 graduate of the National Park Service GOAL Leadership Academy.
Tillman will move to South Dakota with his wife, Christiann, and son, Cole, who is entering college.
They also have two other boys in college, Clayton and Adam.
