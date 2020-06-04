Tickets required for Mount Rushmore fireworks

PIERRE – You will need a ticket to attend the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3.
Although the fireworks can be seen from vantage points through the area around Mount Rushmore, those who want to enter the memorial grounds must have a ticket.
The ticket distribution will be done through an online lottery system beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, June 5, at recreation.gov. When you go to the site, click on the FIND TICKETS link under Tours & Tickets. The first item listed will be South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration Lottery.
South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen announced Thursday that to ensure a safe and successful event, attendance will be limited through an online lottery system to around 7,500 participants. He said that determination had been made even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t think of anything better than to celebrate and have a little fun on July 3 with a fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore,” Hagen said during Gov. Kristi Noem’s daily news conference Thursday.
Here are the details:
- The lottery will be open until Monday, June 8, at 9:59 p.m. Results from the lottery will be delivered by e-mail on Friday, June 12.
- South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration is a free event, but will cost the $1 lottery administration fee paid to recreation.gov at the time of entering the lottery. There will be no parking fee on July 3 for lottery winners.
- Each ticket includes up to six participants within the vehicle including the driver, or shuttle service to and from the event for your group of up to six participants.
- When applying for the lottery, the total number of participants, up to 6, must be declared. Those awarded tickets will be limited to the number initially declared.
- Tickets will be randomly assigned into two zones – Zone 1 (seating in the amphitheater area or on the Grand View Terrace) or Zone 2 (along Highway 244 within the Memorial). You cannot request a zone; it will be assigned through the lottery process.
- It is recommended that you create an account prior to applying for the lottery. That can be done by clicking "Sign Up" on recreation.gov.
There also will be on-site programming throughout the day on July 3 with hoop dancers and Lakota storytellers sharing the state’s Native American culture, performances by the South Dakota State University Concert Choir and the United States Air Force Academy concert band, and others.
Additionally, there will be flyovers in partnership with the United States Air Force and South Dakota's own Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial will be closed to the general public on July 3 and only ticket holders will be allowed on-site that day. Mount Rushmore will reopen to the general public at 5 a.m. MT on Saturday, July 4.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.