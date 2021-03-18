Thyssen Mining Co. donates more than $8K to Lord’s Cupboard

LEAD — Thyssen Mining Company has started its commitment to community involvement in Lead with more than $8,000 in donations to the Lord’s Cupboard.
Company representatives presented a check for $8,300, along with several pounds of non-perishable food items to Sharon Narem, director of the local food pantry, on Monday.
“We support the local communities where we work,” said Andrew Hardy, project manager for Thyssen Mining Company. “It’s simple. We believe no one deserves not to have food.”
Jean Kinghorn, of Thyssen Mining said the fund drive was conducted in-house, among the 60 Thyssen Mining employees who are currently working in Lead now. For many, she said, it was easier to raise money than to donate food, since many employees are still working on securing housing and settling in for work on the three-year contract to excavate and prepare the space for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility at the Sanford Lab.
“We were trying to come up with ways to help the community realize we’re here and to be part of the community,” she said. “So, this is an in-house fundraiser for the most part.”
Narem said the monetary donations are used to purchase food items such as meat, cheese, eggs, butter, and more. Volunteers with the Lord’s Cupboard purchase food locally in Lead and Deadwood, Narem said.
“Our money comes from local sources so we spend it locally,” Narem said, adding that currently an average of 80 to 90 families in the Lead-Deadwood area benefit from the Lord’s Cupboard services. While the facility offers commodity distribution, which is based on income, it also operates a food pantry of donated items that can be accessed by anyone free of charge. Thyssen’s monetary and food donations will go a long way toward helping everyone in the community, regardless of their financial situation.
Hardy said Monday’s donation was only the first of many ways the company plans to support the Lead community while it is here.
“We have other initiatives in the pipeline,” he said.
With mining contracts around the globe, Thyssen Mining Company has set up shop in Lead to work on excavating the space 4,850 feet underground, in the former Homestake Gold Mine, where the Sanford Lab and Fermi National Laboratory are preparing to build the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE). Thyssen Mining Company is expected to work for three years to prepare the space underground for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility, where the DUNE will be established. The experiment is expected to draw scientists from around the globe to study neutrinos. The overall project represents billions of dollars in investments from more than a dozen countries around the world.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.