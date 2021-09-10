SPEARFISH — Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., stopped off in Spearfish Thursday where he attended the 130th South Dakota Stock Growers Association Convention at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
“Thank you for what you do every day, thank you for keeping this country fed, and we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that you can continue to do that in a way that not only allows you and your family to survive, but to prosper and to pass that operation on to the next generation,” he said after giving a short speech about the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill currently being discussed in Congress. “God bless you.”
Speaking with reporters, Thune discussed the progress being made in Washington to investigate the discrepancies in the meat packing industry.
“We’re trying to get to the bottom of it through investigations with the Department of Justice to see if there’s manipulation or anti competitive practices that are occurring in the meat packing industry,” he said.
Thune said local producers have been feeling the sting of several hard-hitting years in the industry, while meat packers have enjoyed record profit margins. Tyson Foods, one of four major meat packers that control over 80% of the market, Thune said, reported an estimated 16% increase in profit earnings since January, while producers are seeing margins that are “flat or going backwards.”
“Some of this you can explain away, some of the supply and demand stuff; you can’t explain the kind of disparities that we saw,” he said.
Along with investigating the business practices of the major meat packers, Thune said another big push for industry-wide equitability is the American Beef Labeling Act, which would require packers to differentiate between meat that contains products sourced from foreign countries and that produced solely in America.
Thune said he would be filing legislation next week that would reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling within a year.
“In that year it would give the Department of Agriculture and the U.S. trade reps. office the opportunity to come up with language that would be compliant with the World Trade Organization,” he explained.
Thune said he’s optimistic about the bill passing through the World Trade Organization this session because it will give the U.S. trade rep’s office, as well as the Department of Ag, the opportunity to weigh in on the issue, rather than it just being a congressional push.
“It enables the U.S. trade representative’s office here in this country, which is principally responsible for negotiating and implementing trade deals, to come up with the language that will withstand a challenge at the World Trade Organization,” he said.
According to the bill, if the three entities fail to develop a new mandatory country of origin labeling policy within that year time frame, the old rule would be reinstated.
“We would reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling along the lines of what it has been in the past and then we’ll just have to take the World Trade Organization on,” Thune said.
The bill has seen bi-partisan support in congress with the likes of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., signing on in support, which Thune said also gave him hope.
“I’m encouraged by the fact that we’re seeing (support) not just from people in this region,” he said. “I think getting Senator Booker on this is important because New Jersey is a place, obviously where they feel the impact of higher beef prices at the consumer level … he understands the impact that a lot of these policies have on where the beef is raised, where we get the things that wind up in the supermarkets on the East and West Coast.”
A concern among consumers is the possibility that the new labeling requirements could drive prices to go up at supermarkets. Thune downplayed those concerns as “idle threats” from the meat packers themselves.
“If they’re not doing that already, and with the technology that we have today, that shouldn’t be an issue. I think those are idle threats that are made by packers, that the cost is going to go up, I mean it’s already going up,” he said. “I can’t imagine that differentiating those products in a way that makes it clear to a consumer that what ever they are buying was born, raised, and harvested here in the United States is something that’s going to add a lot of cost.”
Thune also spoke about forthcoming federal incentives for more local processing facilities to be developed to encourage a more direct market form producers to consumers.
“One of the things that we have to do is create more processing capacity, and it needs to be closer to where the livestock are raised,” he said. “A lot of times we’re sending this stuff down to Kansas City sometimes they’ll send it to a feeder in eastern South Dakota, put it on feed there and eventually it goes to some processing facility. Wouldn’t it make that much more sense? Eliminate all of that transportation cost if you could just start building out some of that local processing capacity. … I’ve been encouraged by the fact that the USDA has made a commitment to put $500 million into building small processing plants.”
But it wasn’t all work and no play for Thune’s visit to Spearfish. While taking in the sites, he stopped in at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives and enjoyed a tour of the facility by Carlos Martinez, hatchery superintendent, and April Gregory, curator of the fisheries and aquatic conservation archive.
“It really keeps you grounded and connected, and there’s no substitute for hearing what’s on the hearts and minds of the people you represent. Our big towns, our small towns, our medium size towns, there’s so much going on in this community and a place like this is a real treasure. I hope all South Dakotans, not just those who are elected officials get an opportunity to come out here and see this,” Thune said. “For me it really drives home the importance of the work that we do representing the state and all the various constituencies and interests that are out there and a place like this is certainly something we all out to cherish.”
