STURGIS — The 53rd annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee was Aug. 20-22 near Sturgis. The event, sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club, featured Ford equipment this year. In addition to the daily tractor parade, the event featured steam engines, stationary engines, antiques, a schoolhouse, museum, post office, log cabin, blacksmith shop and rock crusher. There was also was a flea market and a tractor-pulled train ride for children.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.