Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend

STURGIS — The 52nd annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis.
The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
This year’s featured equipment is Case.
The Nine Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club will be manning the Men’s Diner, the tractor rodeo will be Friday afternoon, the kids pedal tractor pull will be Saturday, and the antique tractor pull by the Green Mountain Tractor Pullers will be Saturday and Sunday.
Special events also include tractor races and tractor parades daily at 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Exhibits include tractors, steam engines, stationary engines, antiques, a schoolhouse, museum, post office, log cabin, blacksmith shop and rock crusher. There is also a flea market and rides for children.
Admission is $7 for a day pass, $15 for a single weekend pass or family day pass and $30 for a family weekend pass. Ages 12 and under are free.
Gates open at 7 a.m. daily.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.