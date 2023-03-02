DEADWOOD — For the first time in several years, there will be a Deadwood City Commission election.
Three candidates returned petitions by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline to run in the April 11 election, for two vacant seats on the commission.
“We have three petitions returned,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “Charlie Struble (-Mook), Michael Johnson, and Blake Joseph. A random drawing will be held on Wednesday morning to determine the order of the names on the ballot.”
The two, three-year vacancies will be created by the expiration of commission seats currently held by incumbents Struble-Mook and Johnson.
Struble-Mook is currently in her second term and serves as the assistant bar manager for Saloon #10.
Johnson was appointed to the city commission, following the loss of then-mayor Chuck Turbiville and is serving his first full term. Johnson has served as priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Deadwood since returning to the area in 2012.
Joseph, a Deadwood native and local businessman, owns Boot Hill Tours and is a first-time Deadwood City Commission candidate.
“I have a keen interest in supporting Deadwood businesses with well-paying jobs for our citizens, a quality education for our children, and continued support for public safety measures so our crime rates stay low,” Joseph said. “I’m running because I was approached to do so and I have a vested interest in my hometown. I’m a business owner, a father with a small child, in a community that is changing rapidly. As a former TV host on Fox News, I have come to know it is imperative that our people want clear and concise information with no bias. That’ll be a cornerstone I can promise to my constituents.”
