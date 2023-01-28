Beck Bruch, Owen Cass, and Carlie Johnson, were recently named candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and inclusion is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS – Three Sturgis seniors were named candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program that was just announced earlier this week.
Beck Bruch, Owen Cass and Carlie Johnson, are graduating seniors at Sturgis Brown High School, and have been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023. The scores associated with their ACT or SAT scores are used to select candidates from each state with the top 20 male examinees and top 20 female examinees being selected as candidates.
Beck Bruch, son of Zweit and Scottie Bruch, plans to attend college and pursue a major in aerospace engineering.
Carlie Johnson, the daughter of Eric and Elizabeth Johnson will attend college and work in the forest dynamics field.
Owen Cass, son of Pat and Sandy Cass, plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.
A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April and the Scholars will be announced in May, and honored in June.
