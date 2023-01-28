Three Sturgis seniors named candidates in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.jpg

Beck Bruch,  Owen Cass, and Carlie Johnson, were recently named candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and inclusion is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS – Three Sturgis seniors were named candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program that was just announced earlier this week. 

Beck Bruch, Owen Cass and Carlie Johnson, are graduating seniors at Sturgis Brown High School, and have been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023. The scores associated with their ACT or SAT scores are used to select candidates from each state with the top 20 male examinees and top 20 female examinees being selected as candidates.

