Three people injured in two vehicle crash on I-90

WHITEWOOD — A two-vehicle crash occurred Thursday around 10:38 a.m. near mile marker 22 on Interstate 90, one mile west of Whitewood.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, “The (2000 Chevrolet) Blazer was eastbound on I-90. The (2012 Chevrolet) Colorado was stopped on the shoulder and was merging back onto the interstate also eastbound. The Blazer, when cresting a hill, saw the Colorado was traveling at a slower speed and struck the back of the Colorado. The Blazer came to rest in the driving lane of I-90. The Colorado left the road to the right, traveled through the ditch, up a small hill, through a barbwire fence and down the hill. None of the three occupants involved were wearing seat belts.”
The driver of the Blazer, a 50 years old male, was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Colorado, an 81 years old male, was transported to Rapid City Monument Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, while a passenger in the Colorado, an 82 years old female, was transported to Rapid City Monument Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Responding to the scene were Spearfish Ambulance Service, Whitewood Ambulance, Whitewood Volunteer Fire department, Whitewood Police, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota Highway Patrol.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.