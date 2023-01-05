SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals announced the Region Principals of the Year. Pete Wilson, of Sturgis Brown High School; Jay Beagle, of Lead-Deadwood Middle School; and Brady Sumners, of Spearfish Middle School, were all chosen as Region VII Principals of the Year.

Beagle was awarded the Region VII Middle School Principal of the Year.

