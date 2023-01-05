SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals announced the Region Principals of the Year. Pete Wilson, of Sturgis Brown High School; Jay Beagle, of Lead-Deadwood Middle School; and Brady Sumners, of Spearfish Middle School, were all chosen as Region VII Principals of the Year.
Beagle was awarded the Region VII Middle School Principal of the Year.
“I was very humbled by being chosen this year as Region VII Middle School Principal of the year,” said Beagle. “There are others who definitely deserve this distinction as well. I know most of the other principals in the area, and they are a very talented group of people who care about kids.”
Beagle has been the principal and special education director for nine years, and he said that his background in teaching special education has helped him be a better principal.
“These experiences (in special education) gave me a great deal of perspective on how students learn and the challenges that they face every day,” said Beagle.
His favorite thing about being a principal is helping his students and staff be successful and happy.
“I am not sure why I was chosen as a Region Principal of the Year. I do know that I care deeply about our students and staff, and I try to build positive relationships with them. I also believe that the middle school staff understands how much I appreciate their dedication to the students and parents we serve,” Beagle said about being chosen. “I am truly blessed to have the best group of people to work with every day throughout this school district.”
Sumners was awarded Region VII Assistant Principal of the Year.
“I think I was chosen for this honor because of the great staff we have at Spearfish Middle School. My job is very easy because I am surrounded by great people,” said Sumners,who has served in this capacity for eight years.
“My favorite thing about being an assistant principal is the interactions I have with the students,” said Sumners. “I chose education because I wanted to positively impact the lives of students. In this position, I get to interact with about 650 students each and every day.”
Wilson was awarded the Region VII High School Principal of the Year. Wilson could not be reached for comment.
