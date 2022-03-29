Three injured in ATV accident near Sturgis Sunday

STURGIS — Three people were injured, one seriously, in an ATV accident Sunday on Vanocker Canyon Road south of Sturgis.
According to preliminary information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was thrown from an ATV near mile marker 15 about two miles south of Sturgis.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a 2016 Polaris RZR, going southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road, failed to negotiate a curve. The ATV rolled and came to rest in the west ditch.
The 25-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the ATV. He was air-lifted to a Rapid City hospital
The other two occupants of the ATV were wearing seatbelts. The driver, 50, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries as did a 13-year-old passenger. Both were transported to a Rapid City hospital.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.