SPEARFISH — Since its inception 20 years ago, the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education (SFPE) has continued to grow and raise money for Spearfish schools ranging from $5,000 in its early days, to more than $90,000 in the 2020-2021 school year.
“Back in 2001, there were a lot of budget cuts, so a lot of really good programs were cut,” explained Mary Pochop, chairperson for the SFPE. “So what happened was a group of parents and community leaders got together. It took a while but they got it going, and after two years, once they had it all established as a nonprofit and everything then they were able to fund their first program. It was the high school newspaper, and it was a thousand dollar grant.”
Since then, Pochop said the SFPE has made it its mission to bring a diverse offering of programs to Spearfish school students that the district may not have the budget for.
“It’s just grown and grown, and so we can fund a lot of programs that the district can’t cover, which is great,” she said. “The programs are very diversified. You try to hit all different levels of learning and all different types of learning.”
Pochop said that funds are collected throughout the year, but the foundation’s main fund drive opens in October and concludes each January with the 3 Cheers Celebration, which took place Thursday at the Holiday in Convention Center.
“Tonight we just kind of display different grant programs. It’s kind of the end of the fund drive where the teachers, community members, sponsors, parents, we all come together to celebrate education in our public schools,” she said.
The SFPE partners with some businesses and organizations during the drive with things like 50/50 and profit sharing fundraisers, but primarily, Pochop said, it’s the generosity of the community.
“It’s mostly just getting the word out, and the more we get the word out, the more people learn that these programs, some of them are solely funded by the foundation; some of them we do with the school district,” Pochop said. “Our mission is to provide enrichment education for our students, making sure that we are providing them with a solid public education, for them to be our next generation of leaders.”
For more information about the SFPE, or to make a donation, visit www.spearfishschools.org.
