SPEARFISH — Trees are a major part of life in the Black Hills, whether hiking through the forest, a park, or even in our own back yards.
There are several entities that care for verdure of the Black Hills, but among the most unique are the urban arborists who conserve our trees.
“We do a little bit of urban forestry, small acre thinning, fire mitigation, kind of stuff like that. But it’s mostly large trees close to structures (and) hazard mitigation,” explained Alan Enderson, owner of Tree Wise Men, LLC. an arboriculture and urban forestry company which specializes in all things trees.
Enderson started Tree Wise Men in 2013 after working in forestry while attending Black Hills State University. Originally from Minnesota, Enderson came to the Black Hills specifically to get degrees in biology and outdoor education.
An avid climber, Enderson chose to apply biological science degree to studying the physiology of trees.
As one of a slew of certified arborists in the area, Enderson does much more than cut tree branches and remove stumps.
“Really what it is, is a lot of the science and tree health and things like that combined with the act of cutting the trees and how to do that,” Enderson said. “Essentially following a code of ethics, so to speak.”
Arborists perform different functions from landscapers. Particular consideration is paid to the health and well being of the tree itself, as opposed to the mere aesthetics. As such, specialty gear is used such as ropes, hooks, harnesses, and ascenders, all designed to support the climbers as they work within the canopy, while causing no undue harm to the tree. For arborists, the safety of the tree is as much a consideration as the safety of the climbers.
“Tying into the tree, inspecting gear, making sure things aren’t going to fail. We’re not standing on ladders to cut big branches and stuff like that,” said Jesse Lewton, a climbing specialist with the company.
Enderson said the first step in assessing what work needs to be done to a tree is whether or not it posses a threat to people or property. From there, he can determine what cuts, if any, need to be made for the health of the tree, and how best to approach those branches.
“You have to make all the cuts in certain places where the tree can heel, you can only take certain amounts of the tree. Certain trees handle pruning better than other trees,” he said. “We prioritize dead, damaged, and then what we call ‘crossing branches,’ which if there’s any branches that are rubbing on each other that create open wounds so you want to get rid of one of those two branches.”
Like any other living organism, open wounds in a tree, or areas where its protective bark has been rubbed off or punctured, can allow infections and parasites in, which could kill the tree.
“There’s fungal cankers that will get into a branch, and you want to take that branch off so that it doesn’t work its way into the tree,” Enderson said.
For the most part, Enderson said they try to leave as many branches in a tree as possible even if they’re dead and detached, as habitat for animals.
“As far as the tree goes, it doesn’t care if it has dead branches up there or not. It’s already compartmentalized it off,” he explained. “It’s not sending or taking nutrients from it.”
A holistic approach to trees and the part they play in the ecosystem, even an urban one, is essential for anyone looking to appreciate and enjoy the benefits of trees.
“Keeping energy costs down in buildings from shade, air quality, aesthetics, gosh, the list can go on. They improve property value for a whole list of reasons,” Enderson said.
Lewton explained that people often don’t realize the long-term investment that goes into planting a tree on their property.
“A tree doesn’t grow for two years and it’s done; a tree grows for 200 years and that’s when it’s getting matured. And it could be 80-90 feet tall and it could be 200 feet wide depending on the species,” he said.
“You’ve just got to plant the tree for the placement of where you’re putting it.”
Not only where, but also how you plant a tree can greatly affect its overall health in the long run.
“One of the most common things that we get called to on younger trees, is about six years after they were planted, if they were planted too deep, they die,” Enderson said.
A tree’s roots system needs to have access to oxygen, as well as water and nutrients under ground. Too much or too little of either, and the tree can struggle to grow, or die altogether.
“The root system of a tree is actually larger than what you see in the sky,” Lewton said.
Arborists help to keep our trees not only good looking, but healthy, and a thriving part of our communities.
“You get the views that nobody else gets. You get to be part of the atmosphere in the tree,” Enderson said.
