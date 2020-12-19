LEAD — Gamers are up out of the basement and into high school classrooms and college campuses, competing for significant scholarships and cash prizes, recently prompting Lead-Deadwood School District Officials to begin the ESports conversation at Monday’s school board meeting.
While ESports is up and running as an informal club offering for the Diggers, it may soon be more.
“It is the most up-and-coming, growing exponentially activity for young kids and, all kids, basically, and young adults,” said L-D ESports Advisor Tony Musilek.
Known as Electronic Sports, Esports is a form of sport competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.
“There are millions of young people involved and, as it progresses into a more competitive level during college and after college for students, it becomes a $10 million payout. A lot of opportunities,” Musilek said, adding that his presentation would focus on the business aspect of ESports and why it would be a phenomenal opportunity for the Lead-Deadwood School District. “To help involve more children, more the non-traditional students. This is huge to get more participation and get some excitement generated about activities that can happen in school.”
Musilek said ESports in the district would apply to all levels.
“This is every student who is potentially interested in this,” he said.
ESports competitions often happen via the Internet.
“Some schools are still set up as clubs, where they just go in and casual play,” he said. “But the main goal is to get involved in the competition aspect between other schools. There’s been a growing video game culture in this country and in the world and lately, it has exploded with the huge significant factor in the video game industry. Where a lot of this money comes from is from game developers helping to sponsor and other businesses that want to have their names associated with it.”
Musilek pointed to the various types of jobs that can be generated with a career and Tech Ed focus.
“A career and Tech Ed focus is very important for our school … it’s not just playing games. There is an entire industry behind it,” Musilek said.
A potential job list acquired from Dakota State University (DSU) includes both director and leadership positions: business development, finance, human resource, coaching, social media, marketing, advertising, live streaming, broadcasting, IT, graphic design, analyst, gaming design, community development, and E-commerce.
“Those are positions that have been started in their college because of ESports over the last few years,” Musilek said. “So there’s definitely a job and business, great potential for encouraging and providing an opportunity for employment … right now there are 11,000 job openings for ESports-related job positions at hitmarker.net/jobs. So, this is huge and it’s only gonna’ get bigger. More and more colleges are gonna’ add it. And more and more high schools are gonna’ add it. It is inevitable and if we can get in at a ground level, here, we could have something really fantastic. We could have a destination here in Lead. We could put Lead on the map.”
While ESports is a non-traditional sport, proponents advocate that it takes strategy and careful planning to be involved in ESports.
“It takes precise timing and skillful execution,” Musilek said. “There is such a skill set involved that all adults don’t even understand the untapped potential that these kids can exhibit while they’re playing these games.”
Gamers can use a keyboard and mouse or controller to execute their skills.
Musilek said he has visited with DSU and University of South Dakota (USD) representatives regarding ESports.
“They have a strong commitment to portray and, in fact, make it reality that ESports is a competitive sport … DSU offers 32 scholarships a year – full-ride – to participate in their program,” Musilek said. “There is a strong commitment, and that’s one of the hurdles we have to get past is that commitment to acknowledging that it is a natural sport, and that’s why it would most likely be handled through the athletic director of our school if we can get the program off and running.”
Musilek said the high school program would be designed to feed the college programs.
“Vermillion just started a new arena,” he said. “They have big plans to start competitively. DSU is fully competitive and they play other major schools like Ohio State and Idaho. They go to major tournaments, like in Michigan, and meet the top players in the world. It’s amazing what DSU is doing.”
Used as a revenue generator, fan club memberships, subscriptions, and ESports events themselves generate dollars.
“Once you get good, there’s media rights, merchandising, streaming, you can get people to follow your YouTube channel, ad money, more social media, crowd funding, prize pools, the list goes on and on,” Musilek said.
Major sponsors of DSU are Monster and South Dakota National Guard.
“If you still question whether it’s a sport, ESPN has an ESports tab that breaks out into 10 other divisions, types of web sites, coaches, theories, broadcasters’ analysis,” Musilek said. “Wal-Mart has 14 stores where they’ve created arenas across the United States.”
In closing, Musilek said the school would benefit from an ESports program.
“The students would benefit immensely by giving them another way to be involved, to be able to participate in something they love in an industry that’s growing exponentially,” he said.
School Board Member Tim Madsen asked if the school set something up, do the kids use their own gamer profile and would there be a security issue with that.
“They’ll use their own,” Musilek said. “A lot of this gaming is PC-based. So we’ll have to get some desk tops, couple thousand dollars apiece is what they’re going with. Then they go in with their own gamer account.”
Musilek said there don’t appear to be problems with security, but he is still checking into that aspect.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said the district is just beginning the conversation.
“I think that there’s a couple reasons why this is worth the effort in having the conversation,” he said. “One is, we have a rather significant percentage of our student population that is genuinely disengaged, especially starting in about seventh grade and going up to high school.”
Leikvold said in the past, the kids who were disengaged would be encouraged to participate in wrestling or track, for example.
“That’s not happening anymore,” he said. “I’m not making any judgements. It’s a fact. They’re not. So finding some way to engage those students and getting them motivated to come here and to engage, to me, that’s the biggest thing.”
Leikvold said the second thing is there are an awful lot of career opportunities associated with the elements that go along with gaming.
“Especially if a school district chooses to get on the front end helping the kids built it, put it together, repair it, take it down, all of those things,” Leikvold said.
Mary C. Robinson Jensen left around $800,000 to the school district with the stipulation that it be used for business education.
“This is it, I think,” Leikvold said. “It’s a pretty good opportunity.”
Leikvold said school district officials will bring a proposal to institute an ESports program to the board in the near future and encouraged them to educate themselves about the sport.
“Because there are folks who look at you and say, ‘Are you crazy?’ when you say you want to spend $150,000 on something like this,” he said.
School Board Member Amber Vogt said it is definitely very intriguing and that there are a wide variety of scholarships available in the sport.
School Board Member Amber Diers said there are already several students community online gaming at night.
“There are tons of kids in the school system, too, that are playing … those games and they communicate with each other and they play it until, like, 11, 12 o’clock at night. All the time,” Diers said. “And it’s all these kids that go to Lead-Deadwood, plus from everywhere else.”
Leikvold said the conversation needs to include what are the benefits other than the game.
“I know the 17-year-old’s a great source,” he said. “However, there are several adults living in our community who are 50 who might push back a little bit. So we need to have conversations why we want to have them here doing it, instead of in their basement on Summit Street doing it … it’s an avenue for us to get to them, to engage them, so maybe Freshman English and Geometry, they might try harder. That would be my goal. Not just so they can sit around and play Pac-Man.”
