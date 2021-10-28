‘This is critical’

DEADWOOD — Faced with a 50-60% reduction in timber production on the Black Hills National Forest, the Lawrence County Commission discussed the importance of the industry to the local economy and to the health of the forest with Black Hills National Forest District Ranger Steve Kozel Tuesday.
To provide background, the Lawrence County Commission Oct. 12 voted to support a request by Black Hills Forest Resource Association for endorsement of a request/petition to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Data Quality Official for correction of information related to a General Technical Report (GTR) published by forest service officials earlier this year that significantly reduces timber production on the Black Hills National Forest.
Association officials vehemently disagree with the GTR, titled “A Scenario-Based Assessment to Inform Sustainable Ponderosa Pine Timber Harvest on the Black Hills National Forest” dated published March 23, which calls for a 50-60% reduction in timber production for the Black Hills over the next several decades.
Kozel began by saying the Washington office has decided what the timber program is going to be for the next three years
“So in fiscal year 2022, the forest will produce, right now, 124,000 CCF. In fiscal year ’23, it’s 91,000 CCF. In fiscal year ’24, it’s 88,600 and those numbers are based on input from our timber management assistants, our foresters on the ground, and seeing what they were seeing on the forest.”
The Forest Service is required to sell wood in units of hundred cubic feet. One CCF is 100 cubic feet.
Kozel said forest officials had a meeting in July, identifying opportunities of where to go, given the amount of planning they had out in front to reduce timber sales.
“Then the forest supervisor took that information and, again, working with the regional forester in the Washington office,” Kozel said. “It definitely is different than what it has been for the last couple years, where we were right around, where the forest plan was at 181,000, right around in there, for saw timber. This is total program – 124,000, total program, both saw and small diameter material.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked if that includes firewood and Christmas trees.
“Yes. And usually, we get about 5,000 or so – 2,500 to 5,000 that are Christmas trees and firewood,” Kozel said.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka asked if the 124,000 is a maximum amount or if the amount could be less.
“We’re going to be held accountable for that,” Kozel said. “My portion of that, I’m going to be held accountable to produce that. It’s not pie in the sky. We wanted to be able to produce something that was achievable and had a high likelihood of success.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep asked if there were private entities that conducted the study, as well.
Kozel said there were not.
Deibert asked how much is based on the GTR that is out there.
Kosel said zero.
“This was not based on the GTR,” he said. “This was based on what we can do, what we thought was capable of what we could do from the land production standpoint.”
Kosel said GTR is a document that is going to be used in the forest plan revision and none of these numbers came up through any of the GTR.
“We sat around in July and said ‘This is what we can do, given the planning we have and the place we can go to produce,’” Kozel said.
“So we’re going to lose the timber industry,” Deibert said. “Bottom line.”
Kozel said he could not answer that question.
“Well, it’s a given, looking at this based over the last several years, we’re gonna’ lose the timber industry as we know it today, which probably will close two mills,” Deibert said. “And the National Forest Advisory Board work group advised that we have 180, roughly, units, which would sustain them for three years while we work on the forest plan. So how do we find a credible way to sustain them while we work on the forest plan, so we don’t lose them permanently?”
Kozel said one of the discussions that is probably going to happen this week is between timber industry members and USFS Chief Randy Moore as to how the timber industry can be sustained in the region working outside the Black Hills.
“What are the opportunities? What are the adjoining forests? What can be produced from other adjoining forests? What is the smaller diameter material and how can that be used going into the future? What are those opportunities and what do they look like?” Kozel said.
Outka asked if the decreasing numbers is a supply issue or a personnel availability issue and what the county could do to help fill that gap.
Kozel said it’s a little bit of both.
“We don’t have the workforce that we did five, six, seven years ago,” Kozel said. “But we still have people in our prep crew that are very experienced. We pretty much have all our resource positions filled … I think it’s the supply that’s out on the ground … we’ve touched quite a bit of the ground in the last 20 years.”
Kozel said that’s not to say there isn’t still opportunity out there.
“One of the things we’re looking at is we’re starting a new planning project outside of Sturgis, Sturgis to the west, about, Galena, and we’re looking for opportunities in there to improve our forest resiliency and from a wildland fire standpoint,” Kozel said, adding that forest officials are hoping to have a decision – either an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement that will be coming up for scoping in January and have a decision late next fall.”
Deibert said he knows of areas in the forest that are in need of treatment and asked how, considering the regulations in place, the forest service could move forward to reduce the threats to the forest, as well as facilitating the timber industry.
“If you’ve got areas that you think there is availability of timber, please, show us,” Kozel said. “If you’ve got ideas where to go, we’ll go out there.”
Deibert asked about ways the county could cooperate with the Forest Service for other initiatives, such as fuels reduction.
“I think it’s sitting down, saying this is where we have a mutual interest, figuring out how to work together, and how we leverage funds, talents, skills, equipment to address whatever the need is out on the ground,” Kozel said. “I think it’s real easy.”
Deibert said the Lawrence County Timber Committee has valuable resources that can identify areas in need of treatment.
Kosel said following the Sturgis and Galena areas, additional potential project areas for the forest service are Sturgis to Whitewood and Maitland and out to the Wyoming line.
“We’re going to scope in January. Our timeline is to be able to implement treatments out of there for fiscal year ’23,” Kozel said.
Outka asked if, with the county’s cooperating agency status, the county would be involved with the scoping.
“Yes. You can be involved in the early stages,” Kozel said.
Commissioner Richard Sleep said something to keep in mind is that the forest is multiple use.
“The timber’s only one, but they greatly affect the other multiple uses,” Sleep said.
“We need to find a way to sustain the industry,” Deibert said. “Because we need them so desperately. If we don’t have a multiple use forest because industry leaves, we lose all the revenue and we lose, more importantly, we lose a healthy forest … we’ve got to get moving on this because in six to nine months, industry could leave. This is critical.”
Deibert said part of the problem with the wildfires in the western part of the United States is that industry left and the forests are burning.
Lawrence County Timber Committee Chairman Bill Coburn said he is concerned about the numbers.
“Apparently, just the Neiman mills themselves use about 160,000 CCF a year, which is 20%, 30% more than what the Forest Service is proposing,” Coburn said. “They’re right at, right now, less than a year under contract, so it doesn’t take long for them to eat up that deficit.”
Coburn went on to say he is also concerned that as they go into the forest plan revision, there won’t be time for complete studies and to keep Neiman full before they go out of business.
“Literally, within the next year, based on these numbers, we’re probably going to lose one or both of those mills,” Coburn said. “Because they work together. One cuts small logs and one cuts the larger logs. They’re very dependent on each other. The mill in Spearfish uses about 120 (CCF) and the mill in Hulett uses 40, 50 (CCF), somewhere in there.”
Coburn suggested doing an analysis of the forest with satellite imagery and other technology.
“I do believe we need to look at this really hard,” Coburn said. “And hopefully, we can look at this as a community and not just Forest Service, because they’ve got their hands tied, too, because of their lacking infrastructure and people.”
The establishment of a work group consisting of forest service and county officials was discussed.
“We’re here to be part of the team and I think, in my discussions with the other counties, they also want to be part of it,” Deibert said. “And I think this toolbox, as they call it, or guideline that just came out in the last year or 18 months, really gives the sense what your new chief and his staff, that they really want to incorporate cooperative efforts and I think that’s going to trickle down, if it hasn’t already, to the regions and the districts.”
Kozel said the upshoot he will take to his supervisor Jeff Tomack is that the county would like to join the Forest Service in exploring opportunities of what can be done with the two agencies moving forward in working together to manage the forest.
