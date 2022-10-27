DEADWOOD — This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of Deadweird in Deadwood, an event originally inspired and orchestrated by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce to up the ante for costume prize money to attract even more people to town to celebrate Halloween.
“Since we keep the things that people like and make tweaks from there, we don’t have anything that’s totally new this year,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Kille. “However, a couple years ago we added a people’s choice costume contest to the Monster Ball on Friday night. It has been very popular.”
This year, the Monster Ball, the precursor to the official Deadweird costume contest Saturday night at Silverado’s Deadweird headquarters, is 6-10 p.m. at the Saloon #10 with live music by Cowardly Lions, featuring random prize drawings as well.
Saturday’s costume contest normally draws between 250 and 300 entries and prizes total more than $10,000 in value and include a combination of cash, Deadwood Gold Bucks, and other prizes.
“Some of those are single, duos or groups which means the total number of people entering are usually between 500 and as many as 700 people,” Kille said.
Prize categories include: Overall and Best Group first, second, and third place; Best Homemade Costume; Best Theme; Creepiest; Funniest; Sexiest; and Best Couple.
“Judges are looking for creativity, craftmanship, and uniqueness,” Kille said. “Every year I’m surprised by what people come up with. I encourage people to remember that bigger isn’t always better. Pay attention to details and craftmanship. It doesn’t have to be scary to win.”
Deadweird costume contest registration is 6-8:25 p.m. at Outlaw Square. Judging will take place in the Silverado and Franklin Hotel from 6-9 p.m. Winners are announced at 9:30 p.m. at the Franklin Hotel Deadweird Party, which features a live DJ, music and dancing.
“This is a people watcher’s favorite event. Even those non-costumed enjoy the spectacle of Deadweird,” said Kille. “Sure, there are other Halloween parties around, but Deadweird is the biggest, both in numbers and prize packages. Plus, it’s different because the whole town is participating. Many of the businesses chip in and add to the offerings of the weekend with things like drink specials, gaming giveaways, additional costume contests, live music in bars and even a concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand.”
Event-goers must be at least 21 to participate in the Monster Ball or the Deadweird Costume Contest.
“In the interest of public safety and to allow the costumed crowd to spread their wings, literally, a portion of Main Street will be closed to traffic throughout the evening and into Sunday morning,” Kille said. “Deadweird is great for Deadwood’s economy. It’s one of the biggest events of the fall.”
