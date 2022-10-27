Deadweird.jpg

DEADWOOD — This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of Deadweird in Deadwood, an event originally inspired and orchestrated by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce to up the ante for costume prize money to attract even more people to town to celebrate Halloween.

“Since we keep the things that people like and make tweaks from there, we don’t have anything that’s totally new this year,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Kille. “However, a couple years ago we added a people’s choice costume contest to the Monster Ball on Friday night. It has been very popular.”

