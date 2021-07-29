There has been no shortage of fun at the 100th Butte-Lawrence County Fair in Nisland this week.
A myriad of 4-H contests, special events, and public activities – not to mention animals, displays and food – are available for families to enjoy during the 4-H Fair’s five-day run at the Butte-Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Nisland. In addition to the various 4-H and FFA shows and judging, Wednesday’s events included watermelon eating contest, sheep dog trials, and pig wrestling. The fair fun resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday with a sheep show and is set to continue through Saturday afternoon. For more information or the full fair schedule, visit buttesd.org/butte-lawrence-county-fair.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.