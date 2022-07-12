DEADWOOD — If it rolls on three wheels, there’s probably a prototype of it in town this week, as 423 trikes and counting have descended upon Deadwood for the annual Deadwood Three Wheeler Rally. Event Organizer Teresa Schanzenbach said that while 600 individuals have pre-registered, 423 trikes have rolled into town, registrations continue to roll in, and is still open for those wishing to participate in a week’s worth of trike-related bonding and camaraderie.
Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.