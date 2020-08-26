The sound of music

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish received its first piece of musical equipment at Rotary Park.
The addition of the Rhapsody Vivo Metallophone to the community was the brainchild of the Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation, whose vision is to create a sensory exploration trail along the Spearfish Recreation Path.
The purchase of the musical instrument was made possible through a grant from the Northern Black Hills Rotary Club and Ainsworth-Benning Construction donated installation.
This brief music stop will allow the rec path user to combine musical accompaniment with the benefits of outdoor play.
The new addition invites kids and adults of all ages and abilities to experience 15 lush notes on one captivating instrument. Young and not-so-young musicians can create their own music or sound out familiar tunes together. Because it’s fully inclusive, everyone gets a chance to play along.
The Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation thanked the city of Spearfish Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department as well as the Northern Black Hills Rotary Club for working together to shape a creative outdoor musical space.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.